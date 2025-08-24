Shaq's Record-Breaking Walmart Spree Ends In Credit Card Decline: 'I Told Them I'd Be Back, Then The American Express Security Guard Called Me'

NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal once faced a credit card decline during a record-setting shopping spree at Walmart.

What Happened: O’Neal’s lavish spending habits led to a notable incident at Walmart. The shopping spree occurred after he was traded from the Miami Heat to the Phoenix Suns, leaving him with an empty apartment to furnish.

“I have the biggest purchase in Walmart history, $70,000. I got traded from Miami to Phoenix, and I'm the type of guy I have no patience. When I get to Phoenix, they have an apartment for me; nothing is in it." he said during an interview.

O’Neal said that his shopping list was comprehensive, including multiple TVs, laptops, appliances, and clothing items. However, his credit card was declined due to the large amount.

O’Neal further added, “So at the end, it was $70,000, so I put my card in it, and it declined. Then, pulled it out, put it again, and it declined again.”

He was subsequently contacted by American Express security, who suspected his card had been stolen and used for the substantial Walmart purchase.

"So I told them I'd be back, and then the American Express security guard called me, ‘Hey man, somebody stole your credit card and spent $70,000 at Walmart,' and I said no, that was me," O'Neal added.

Despite this incident, O’Neal has since become renowned for his financial acumen, advising younger players and making significant charitable contributions.

This incident serves as a reminder of the importance of financial literacy and the need for vigilance in monitoring large transactions, even for high-profile individuals like O’Neal.

It also highlights the stringent security measures in place by credit card companies to prevent fraudulent activities.

Image: Shutterstock/Ron Adar