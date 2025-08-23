Robert Kiyosaki Says Most Poor People Are Poor Because They Break These Two Laws of Money

Robert Kiyosaki, best known as the author of Rich Dad Poor Dad, has spent decades exploring why some people build wealth while others struggle financially.

In a post on X, he argues that the answer often comes down to a simple truth: too many people ignore the basic "laws of money." Breaking these rules, he warns, is what keeps many stuck in poverty.

In the post he laid out his understanding of the two most important laws of money. He argued that the poor often violate these laws, leading to their financial struggles.

The first law, according to Kiyosaki, is Gresham’s Law, which states that “When bad money enters a system, good money goes into hiding.”

He believes that in 2025, poor people are working for and saving “fake money” instead of “real money” such as gold, silver, and Bitcoin.

The second law Kiyosaki referred to is Metcalf’s Law, the law of “Networks.” He used the examples of McDonald’s and FedEx, both successful networks, to illustrate his point.

He contrasted these with “Mom Pop burgers” and “Joe’s 1 truck package delivery,” which he considers non-networks and therefore less successful.

Kiyosaki’s views on money and wealth have been influential in shaping the financial literacy of millions around the world. His latest comments provide insight into his investment strategy and his belief in the power of networks and “real money.”

He also quoted Michael Saylor‘s words of wisdom, “Only invest in things a rich person will buy from you,” and stated that he does not save US dollars or invest in cryptocurrencies without networks, as they violate Gresham’s and Metcalf’s laws respectively.

Instead, Kiyosaki revealed that he saves gold, silver, and acquires Bitcoin, as they obey these laws.

His views serve as a reminder of the importance of understanding and adhering to the fundamental laws of money to achieve financial success.

