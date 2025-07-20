Why More Investors Are Thinking About Risk

Recent shifts in the economy are leading many investors to reassess their financial routines. Whether it's changes in prices, policy, or market behavior, there's a growing sense that staying on autopilot may not be enough.

A new survey from Equitable asked 1,000 U.S. adults how they're feeling about their finances. Less than half (42%) reported feeling prepared to manage changing financial conditions. About two-thirds expressed concern that today's economic environment could interfere with achieving long-term financial goals.

What Investors Are Doing Differently

In response, 50% of respondents said they plan to cut back on discretionary spending. A similar number plan to increase savings or reassess their investment mix. Among those working with a financial advisor, 54% said they're planning to adjust their portfolios compared to 36% of those without one.

The presence of professional advice seems to affect confidence and behavior. Nearly 60% of those with a financial advisor reported feeling prepared for current conditions, compared to only 30% of those without one. And when it comes to financial guidance, 80% of respondents with an advisor turn to them first. Those without advisors most often consult family and friends (57%), followed by financial media (32%) and social platforms (25%).

The survey also showed a preference for financial products that offer some level of protection. Among respondents invested in the stock market, nearly two-thirds said they would be willing to trade some upside potential for downside protection.

Even with a mix of concerns, from tariffs and inflation to broader market swings, the responses suggest that many are staying active in managing their finances. They're seeking clarity, taking action where possible, and rebalancing plans to align with a financial landscape that continues to evolve.

