What's Driving Anxiety For Investors Under 35

It's no secret that investing can be stressful, but for younger investors, that pressure may be building faster than expected. Despite having more time to weather market cycles, many investors under 35 report feeling financially insecure, dissatisfied and uncertain about their financial future.

A recent survey conducted by Janus Henderson, the Financial Planning Association, and Investopedia set out to measure stress levels among both investors and financial advisors. The results showed clear generational differences. Investors under 35 were far more likely to say they're struggling to get ahead financially. Many reported earning just enough—or not enough—to cover basic expenses, which leaves little room for saving or investing.

Major factors like student debt, flat wage growth and economic aftershocks from the 2008 financial crisis seem to be contributing the most. While unemployment has declined in recent years, wages for younger workers haven't kept pace. Inflation-adjusted starting salaries for college grads still lag behind pre-crisis levels, and that gap may be shaping how younger investors think about their finances.

The stress isn't limited to money. Many younger respondents said financial pressure spills into their day-to-day lives, affecting their mood, focus and ability to make decisions. Research suggests that long-term stress can actually impair the brain's ability to weigh risk or adapt to changing circumstances, which could influence financial behavior over time.

Still, the survey offered one encouraging takeaway. Investors of all ages who had a written financial plan and set long-term goals reported lower levels of stress overall. While a plan may not solve every issue, it appears to offer some reassurance, especially for those in the earlier stages of building wealth.

As economic trends continue to shift, tools that promote planning and clarity may become even more important for younger investors looking to feel more secure.

