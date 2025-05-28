Ray Dalio Says You Need A 'Gameplan' For Investments — What Is The Billionaire Hedge Fund Manager's 'All Weather' Portfolio?

Billionaire investor Ray Dalio says today's markets demand two disciplines above all: "Step back and see the bigger picture" and "have a game plan for it.”

What Happened: In a video posted on X and LinkedIn this week, the Bridgewater Associates chairman warned that reacting to every market headline "is not going to be good," urging savers to build a portfolio that can ride out shocks without "being banged around by all of these changes."

"Don't get hung up in the day-to-day every day… you're being dragged along with that," Dalio said, adding that constant news-feed trading "drags you away from what really matters." The 74-year-old investor argued that economic cycles, debt buildups and geopolitical tensions matter more than single data points — a theme he explored in his book titled Principles for Dealing With the Changing World Order.

Dalio's second rule is to craft "a game plan … even for what you don't know," built around ample cash reserves and broad diversification so "I don't have to react to the moment." Dalio warned last week that the U.S. faces a "very, very serious" debt spiral and told investors to "be afraid of the bond market," highlighting why preparation matters.

Why It Matters: Independent reconstructions peg the core mix of Dalio’s ‘All-Weather’ portfolio at 30% equities, 40% long-term U.S. Treasurys, 15% intermediate Treasurys, 7.5% gold and 7.5% other commodities. Last month, Bridgewater teamed with State Street to launch the SPDR Bridgewater All Weather ETF ALLW, bringing the once-exclusive strategy to retail investors.

According to an analysis by Curvo, Dalio’s ‘All-Weather’ playbook significantly outperformed a classic 60-40 stock-bond portfolio during the 2000 tech bust and the 2008 financial crisis, though it lagged in the roaring 2010s bull market.

