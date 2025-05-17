Charlie Munger Once Compared Smart Investors To 'Great Home Runners' And Explained Why Winners 'Wait For One They Can Really Handle'

Charlie Munger, the late Berkshire Hathaway BRK BRK vice chair, once mentioned that smart stock traders imitate baseball sluggers who "wait for one that they can really handle" instead of hacking at every offering.

What Happened: Munger told CNBC in a birthday-tribute interview in November 2023, “The great home runners do not remotely swing at every pitch … and that's what great stock traders do too,” driving home a lesson about patience and risk control.

Munger's warning came after host Becky Quick asked how to avoid ruinous mistakes. "Do not live your life in such a fashion that a bad day can kill you," he replied, a nod to steering clear of excessive leverage.

See also: Warren Buffett Shows How Patience Pays: 98% Of His $160 Billion Wealth Came After Turning 65, Thanks The Power Of ‘Compound Interest’

The 99-year-old billionaire, who died two weeks later, built his fortune alongside Warren Buffett by waiting years for rare, high-conviction opportunities such as Coca-Cola and American Express, then betting big. Their approach echoes Buffett's own diamond-plate axiom: “The stock market is a no-called-strike game. You don’t have to swing at everything – you can wait for your pitch.”

Why It Matters: While not one to draw too many sports parallels, in the same 2023 interview, Munger praised legendary UCLA coach John Wooden for concentrating minutes on his seven best players — an allegory for loading up on a few standout stocks.

Buffett, meanwhile, often cites Baseball legend Ted Williams, dividing the plate into 77 cells to prove that selective swings boost averages — his metaphor for a tight circle of competence. Similarly, in a 1974 Fortune interview, Buffett stressed that investors can watch endless pitches without penalty, unlike ballplayers facing an umpire's count.

Benzinga Edge Stock Rankings gives Berkshire Hathaway's Class-A shares a momentum score of 82.06% and a strong growth score of 91.38%. Check to see how BRK's Class-B shares compare.

Photo Courtesy: Kent Sievers via Shutterstock.com

Loading... Loading...

Read next: Trump Says He’s OK With ‘Tiny’ Tax Hikes For The Rich, But Warns Republicans There Will Be Political Backlash