All The Stocks That Moved From CNBC's 'Fast Money: Halftime Report'

Twilio Inc (NYSE: TWLO) Mentioned by Karen Firestone at 12:14 p.m., the stock moved 2.71% higher in the following hour.

PayPal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: PYPL) Discussed by Josh Brown at 12:17 p.m., shares have moved 0.91% higher.

Booking Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: BKNG) Firestone mentioned buying shares of Booking at 12:37 p.m., the stock has since moved 0.17% lower.

UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE: UNH) Firestone mentioned owning shares of UnitedHealth at 12:37 p.m. and the stock moved 0.27% lower after the mention.

Ross Stores Inc (NASDAQ: ROST) Mentioned in "final trades" at 12:57 p.m., the stock saw a pop that moved it 0.22% higher before settling to 0.07% higher after mention.

Cameco (NYSE: CCJ) Mentioned in final trades, the stock has moved 1.25% higher.

Carlyle Group Inc (NASDAQ: CG) Mentioned in final trades, the stock has moved 0.36% higher.

Healthequity Inc (NASDAQ: HQY) Mentioned in final trades, the stock has moved 0.09% higher.