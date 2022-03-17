 Skip to main content

All The Stocks That Moved From CNBC's 'Fast Money: Halftime Report'
AJ Fabino , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
March 17, 2022 2:44pm   Comments
CNBC’s "Fast Money: Halftime Report" delivers market moving news to investors.

The commentary delivered by hosts of the show often move the stocks mentioned. The information is collected and refined using Benzinga Pro’s News Tool. Benzinga Pro users can access this information by using the News tool in any workstation.

Twilio Inc (NYSE: TWLO) Mentioned by Karen Firestone at 12:14 p.m., the stock moved 2.71% higher in the following hour.

PayPal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: PYPL) Discussed by Josh Brown at 12:17 p.m., shares have moved 0.91% higher.

Booking Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: BKNG) Firestone mentioned buying shares of Booking at 12:37 p.m., the stock has since moved 0.17% lower.

UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE: UNH) Firestone mentioned owning shares of UnitedHealth at 12:37 p.m. and the stock moved 0.27% lower after the mention.

Ross Stores Inc (NASDAQ: ROST) Mentioned in "final trades" at 12:57 p.m., the stock saw a pop that moved it 0.22% higher before settling to 0.07% higher after mention.

Cameco (NYSE: CCJ) Mentioned in final trades, the stock has moved 1.25% higher.

Carlyle Group Inc (NASDAQ: CG) Mentioned in final trades, the stock has moved 0.36% higher.

Healthequity Inc (NASDAQ: HQY) Mentioned in final trades, the stock has moved 0.09% higher.

Posted-In: Benzinga Pro CNBC Fast Money: Halftime Report

