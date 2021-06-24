3 Financial Professionals Explain How To Achieve Financial Wellness

Financial wellness is broadly defined as the relationship we have with money, and how it impacts other aspects of our life. And for many Americans, that relationship is causing more stress than ever.

A recent survey from eMoney found that money was the number one cause of stress among U.S. adults. Additionally, COVID-19 has only appeared to exacerbate that stress, with 62% of respondents saying the pandemic had a negative impact on their financial situation.

Against this backdrop, financial professionals are perhaps more needed now than ever before. On the Season 3 premiere of That Makes Cents, FinLitTech Founder Mac Gardner CFP® spoke with two such professionals who are trying to help: Tina Hay, CEO of Napkin Finance, and former NFL player Jedidiah Collins, CFP®, CEO of Your Money Vehicle.

Among the topics discussed:

How Can people achieve financial wellness (8:00)

Why is it so important right now? (14:45)

How advisors can help clients from a financial wellness perspective (29:00)

Watch the full show or listen to the podcast below.

About That Makes Cents

That Makes Cents is an eMoney Advisor podcast powered by Benzinga and hosted by Mac Gardner. The full podcast archives can be found here.

