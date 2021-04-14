Even Financial Announces Launch Of 'Financial Products For Salesforce'; Enabling Financial Advisors To Expand Service Offerings

Even Financial, an API marketplace in the financial services industry, announced the launch of ‘Financial Products for Salesforce’ on Wednesday.

This new plug-and-play application, powered by Even, is made available through Salesforce AppExchange.

The installation of Financial Products for Salesforce enables financial advisors to expand their current financial service offerings to include real-time, personalized, and pre-approved financial product offers. Examples of these offerings include savings accounts, student loan refinancing, insurance, and personal loans.

“The addition of Financial Products for Salesforce to AppExchange can be a new avenue for businesses to utilize the Even API as the definitive search, comparison, and recommendation engine for financial solutions,” said Phill Rosen, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Even. “Moreover, our app gives users a simple way to match clients with over 100+ personalized financial solutions in real time using existing Salesforce data, with near minimal effort required from clients beyond providing consent.”

This new application is able to match clients with over 100+ personalized financial solutions by connecting clients to Even’s expansive network of financial institutions.

Some of the company’s clients include SoFi, LendingClub (NYSE: LC), and LightStream, and according to the release, the company expanded its platform to over 400 partners in 2020.

The application also boasts a quick turnaround time for generating personalized offers. By using existing Salesforce Contact Data, the Even app is able to provide personalized offers that clients qualify for in less than 60 seconds.

In addition, when helping match clients with the right financial product for them, financial advisors can also benefit from Even’s revenue share program.

Salesforce AppExchange is an eco-system of over 5,000 ready-to-install applications all made for the purpose of helping companies expand their services and empower their businesses.

In regards to Salesforce AppExchange’s inclusion of the Even-powered application, the GM of Salesforce AppExchange Woodson Martin said, “We are excited that Financial Products for Salesforce is continuing to innovate on AppExchange as they power digital transformation for financial services customers. AppExchange is constantly evolving to meet the needs of our customers, and we love watching our partners evolve alongside us."