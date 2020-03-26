That Makes Cents Episode 6: Bridging The Gap Between Finance And Technology

In Episode 6 of That Makes Cents, an eMoney Advisor podcast powered by Benzinga, Benzinga’s Spencer Israel speaks with Chad Porche, VP, User Experience and Design at eMoney, and Brad Arends, co-founder and CEO of Intellicents, about how technology has affected financial planning.

One of the many ripple effects of the COVID-19 pandemic is the increased financial pressure it has put, or will put, on millions of people. The massive amount of job losses created over the past few weeks has put the average American under more financial pressure than at any point since the Financial Crisis of 2008-09.

But there is a silver lining. Out of the ashes of that crisis 12 years ago came the industry we now know as fintech. Many entrepreneurs used the lessons learned then to create new technologies, apps, and services that has made tracking personal finances easier than it has ever been.

That is the topic of the latest episode of That Makes Cents, the eMoney podcast powered by Benzinga.

In this episode, Chad Porche, VP, User Experience and Design at eMoney, and Brad Arends, co-founder and CEO of Intellicents, discuss how technology is being used to help both financial services professionals and consumers talk about their money.

“If you take a topic like finance that not everybody gets excited about...what technology can do is give them the tools to both educate and also track and monitor these things,” said Porche. “A lot of the things that can help with behavioral change—which is focusing on smaller increments of what can I do today, this week, this month—technology can help you with tracking those things.”

This episode also covers:

How technology and financial advisors subtly work to influence our behavior (9:13)

Which parts of financial advising are technology proof (23:01)

How different demographics of clients interact with financial technology (29:59)

Listen to the full episode of That Makes Cents below, or download it on iTunes, Spotify, Google Play, Soundcloud, Stitcher, and Tunein.

For more information on eMoney Advisor: https://www.emoneyadvisor.com/

For more information on Intellicents: https://www.intellicents.com/

That Makes Cents archives: https://info.emoneyadvisor.com/podcast

