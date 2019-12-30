That Makes Cents Episode 4: What Will Your Financial New Year's Resolutions Be?

In Episode 4 of That Makes Cents, an eMoney Advisor podcast powered by Benzinga, Benzinga’s Spencer Israel speaks with Matt Schulte, head of financial planning at eMoney, and Mike Ross, owner of Cornerstone Financial Group, about something we all should be thinking about: New Year’s resolutions.

The new year is upon us, which means millions of people around the world will be partaking in the annual tradition of setting New Year’s resolutions for themselves that they likely won’t hit.

This is one of the unfortunate realities of goal setting: most goals aren’t met.

There are a lot of reasons for why this is. A goal might be unattainable. Or not well thought out. Or some combination of both.

So with the new year upon us, we thought we’d tackle financial goal setting on the latest episode of That Makes Cents. Coming up with a goal for yourself in the new year is not as simple as just saying “I want to save more.” If you really want to set yourself up for financial success, there’s a little more to it than that.

Our guests, Matt Schulte, head of financial planning at eMoney, and Mike Ross, owner of Cornerstone Financial Group, discuss why people fail to meet their own financial goals, steps to take to make sure your goals are actually met, and what separates achievable goals from unachievable ones.

The episode also covers:

The 5 characteristics each goal should have (04:47)

How to plan for when things go wrong (21:53)

What our own financial New Year’s resolutions are (32:11)

Listen to the full episode of That Makes Cents below.

For more information on eMoney Advisor: https://emoneyadvisor.com/

For more information on Cornerstone Financial Group: http://www.mikerosscornerstone.com/

Full That Makes Cents archives: https://info.emoneyadvisor.com/podcast

DISCLAIMER

Please be advised that this podcast contains purely educational information and nothing discussed may be construed as legal, tax, or financial advice. Please consult a financial advisor for any financial investment or money management questions you may have of views or opinions represented on this podcast are solely the opinion of the speaker and do not represent those of eMoney Advisor LLC or any of its affiliates or subsidiaries.