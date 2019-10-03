That Makes Cents Episode 2: So You're A Young Professional...Now What?

In Episode 2 of That Makes Cents, an eMoney Advisor podcast powered by Benzinga, Benzinga’s Spencer Israel speaks with Celeste Revelli, director of financial planning at eMoney, and Eric Roberge, founder of Beyond Your Hammock, about what steps young professionals can take to stay on top of their financial lives.

On the first episode of That Makes Cents, we spoke about why people are so uncomfortable talking about money, and some possible solutions to make it easier.

But talking about money is one thing. Actually managing it is an entirely different challenge.

This is especially true for young professionals. The combination of no formal financial education in schools, suddenly having the income of a full-time job, new expenses, and a toxic desire to keep up on social media can make for financial disaster for young millennials and Gen Z’s who are not careful.

How, then, can today’s young professionals avoid dire financial mistakes and learn to plan for the future?

On this episode of That Makes Cents, we talk with two guests who get at those questions. The first is Celeste Revelli, director of financial planning at eMoney. Celeste details how she and her husband got themselves into, and out of, $150,000 of student loan debt in just under 10 years.

We’re also joined by Eric Roberge, founder of Beyond Your Hammock, an independent fee-only financial planning firm in Boston. He breaks down his ideas for the 3 phases of Financial Planning for Young Professionals.

The episode also covers:

How to talk about money in a marriage [00:09:20]

What advice you would give 22-year-old you about money [00:26:50]

Where to go to further your financial education [00:29:57]

