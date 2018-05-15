Riskalyze CEO Aaron Klein Talks The Future Of Financial Advising

Michael Batnick of Ritholz Wealth Management and Aaron Klein of Riskalyze met on stage Tuesday at the 2018 Benzinga Global Fintech Awards to discuss the future of financial advising.

Here are some key takeaways from the session:

Riskalyze has become successful by creating more of a "movement" than a company that focuses on making a rebellious and safer product for financial advisors.

Financial advisors don’t fit the stereotype they're given in the media and truly care about making smart investments for their clients.

The problem Riskalyze is trying to solve: Many failures for clients of financial advisors are the results of brass decisions made without enough risk analysis or quantifiable information.

Riskalyze has solved this by taking the subjectivity out of investing and turning it into quantitative math.



Aaron Klein, right. Photo by Mandar Parab.

When building a house, the architect doesn’t ask for a moderate hall and a generous bathroom; it's delivered in feet and inches.

Similar to an architect, financial advisors and investors shouldn’t be spending money on moderate portfolios or generous assets; math and analytics are important to eliminate risk.

Klein's advice to a young company: “You’ve got to stick to it. We had so many chances to give up. We didn’t pivot our vision, but we just pivoted the way that we’d achieve that vision.”

