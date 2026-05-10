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LOS ANGELES - APR 15: Chamath Palihapitiya at the 9th Breakthrough Prize Ceremony Arrivals at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on April 15, 2023 in Los Angeles, CA
May 10, 2026 3:01 PM 2 min read

Chamath Palihapitiya Has One Question He Asks In Interviews: 'Most Predictive Of Your Ability'

Chamath Palihapitiya may be looked to as a source of investment advice and thoughts on overall sectors, like his take on the software sector. The investor and podcaster also has previously shared advice for people conducting job interviews.

During a 2024 episode of the All-In Podcast, Palihapitiya shared the one question he asks potential job candidates in an attempt to filter out applicants.  

The One Question

When searching for potential job applicants, Palihapitiya said he has a go-to method for finding the right candidates.

"There's one question that I always go to that I think is the most predictive of your ability to contribute in a company," Palihapitiya said.

The investor said he asks a candidate to take a few minutes to think about something they are an expert on, then explain it to him in about 2 minutes.

Why This Question

Palihapitiya said the question helps find out if the candidate has a clear mind, can simplify topics and can communicate properly to another person.

Palihapitiya said the ability to communicate and get someone else on the same page as you can be determined with the question.

"And that's a very powerful skill inside a company," Palihapitiya said.

The question also shows that people can "focus deeply on one goal."

The investor also said the question can help get rid of people who are coached or trained on how to ace an interview or can be too robotic in nature.

"That's a huge filter."

This article was previously published by Benzinga and has been updated.

Image via Shutterstock

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