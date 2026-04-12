Jared Ebersole was a teenager in Pennsylvania who wanted an electric skateboard, saw that the one he liked cost $1,600, and decided to build his own for about $800 in parts instead.

Building A Board Into A Business

Ebersole made his first sale in 2017. By the time he started college at Long Island University in 2020, Build Kit Boards was bringing in about $300,000 a year. He used the profits to cover roughly $4,000 to $6,000 per semester after scholarships, which is a pretty wild outcome for something that began with a teenager tinkering in a garage.

College Growth Came With A Cost

He kept growing the business in college with one employee and help from friends during busy seasons. In 2021, annual revenue passed $500,000. But the side hustle came with a real cost. Ebersole said he worked more than 100 hours a week and hated his college experience because the business consumed nearly all of his time and energy.

In 2022, the investor community Impact U bought 55% of Build Kit Boards for $300,000, and Ebersole stepped back from daily operations while keeping a minority stake. He later said he had hit a mental wall and needed a reset.

Reset Leads To A New Venture

That reset became Lectec, a new startup he co-founded with Luke St. Amand that sells do-it-yourself electric skateboard kits for students. Lectec later appeared on ABC's "Shark Tank," where Ebersole said the company had generated about $150,000 in lifetime revenue at the time of filming and received an offer from Robert Herjavec.

The useful lesson here is not that every side hustle should become your life. It is that a small obsession can pay real bills, open bigger doors and still teach you when it is time to build differently.

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