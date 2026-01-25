Warren Buffett's Investment Philosophy: 'Be Fearful When Others Are Greedy and be Greedy When Others Are Fearful'

In the midst of widespread market anxiety, Warren Buffett wrote in a 2008 New York Times article that he was shifting his personal investments away from government bonds and into American stocks, citing long-term confidence in the strength and resilience of U.S. businesses.

in his post, Buffett painted a picture of a financial world in chaos, both at home and abroad. The repercussions of these financial troubles are increasingly affecting the wider economy.

Despite the upheaval and the looming threat of rising unemployment and stumbling business activity, Buffett has been snapping up U.S. stocks for his personal portfolio, which was previously dominated by U.S. government bonds.

Buffett mentioned that his investment philosophy is driven by a straightforward principle: “Be fearful when others are greedy, and be greedy when others are fearful.” With fear currently holding even experienced investors in its grip, Buffett sees a window of opportunity.

He concedes that caution towards highly leveraged entities or businesses in weak competitive positions is justified. However, he brushes off fears about the long-term prosperity of the nation’s many robust companies as baseless.

While Buffett concedes that he cannot forecast short-term market fluctuations, he is confident that the market will likely surge, potentially significantly, before either sentiment or the economy recovers. His counsel to investors: don’t wait for the robins, or you’ll miss spring.

