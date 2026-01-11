How Elon Musk Turned $2,000 at 17 Into One of the World's Biggest Fortunes

Elon Musk once shared his inspiring journey from a 17-year-old immigrant with just $2,000 to becoming a billionaire.

In 2018, Musk took to X, earlier known as Twitter, to share his early struggles and triumphs. He disclosed that he arrived in North America with $2000, a backpack, and a suitcase full of books. He self-funded his college education and left Stanford’s graduate school with a debt of $110k.

Upon arriving in North America, Musk first settled in Canada, leveraging his mother’s birthright to obtain a passport. He later relocated to the United States on a scholarship to the University of Pennsylvania.

"I arrived in North America at 17 w $2000, a backpack & a suitcase full of books. Paid my own way thru college. Dropped out of Stanford Eng/Phys grad school w $110k in college debt. Created Internet startup,” Musk wrote.

Musk’s initial aspiration was to work at Netscape Communications, but after failing to secure a job, he decided to start his own company, Zip2.

Zip2, established in 1996, aimed to bring media companies online. Musk’s experience with Zip2 in the 1990s has shaped his understanding of how newsrooms operate today. He recently announced his plans to launch Pravduh, a platform to rate the credibility of journalists.

Following Zip2, Musk co-founded PayPal and later established SpaceX and Tesla, accumulating a wealth of over $20 billion. Despite his immense success, Musk continues to innovate, recently unveiling details about a SpaceX version of the Tesla supercar, the Roadster.

Musk’s journey is a testament to his relentless drive and innovative spirit. His experience with Zip2 has not only shaped his understanding of the media industry but also inspired his latest venture, Pravduh.

His continuous innovation, as seen in the recent reveal of the SpaceX version of the Tesla Roadster, shows his commitment to pushing boundaries in technology and space exploration. Musk’s story serves as an inspiration for many, demonstrating that with determination and innovation, one can overcome obstacles and achieve extraordinary success.