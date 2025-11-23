Here Is Jeff Bezos' Most Expensive Investment, And It Is The Largest In The World

Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) founder Jeff Bezos has reportedly invested a staggering $500 million in a superyacht, setting a new record for the largest sailing yacht in the world.

What Happened: Bezos, with an estimated net worth of $245 billion, commissioned the superyacht, named Koru, from renowned Dutch yacht builder Oceanco back in 2018.

The 417-foot-long vessel, currently the world’s largest sailing yacht according to Boat International, is so massive that it reportedly can’t dock with other private yachts in Florida, as noted by The New York Times.

Oceanco, owned by Valve billionaire Gabe Newell, has built yachts for high-profile clients including Steven Spielberg, Jerry Jones and Arthur Blank. Bezos' Koru was first seen in 2023 during sea trials in the North Sea, reports Fortune.

Bezos didn’t stop at the Koru. He also reportedly shelled out an additional $75 million for a support yacht, named Abeona, equipped with a helipad. The Koru, with its classic design, is a floating luxury resort featuring three jacuzzis, a swimming pool, nine staterooms, a movie theater, spa, sauna, massage room, sundeck, and gym.

Also Read: Jeff Bezos Shares His Secret To Success: ‘If You Can Somehow Figure Out How To Have A Calling, You Have Hit The Jackpot’

The Amazon founder has already played host to a number of celebrities and business magnates on the yacht, including Leonardo DiCaprio, Katy Perry, Orlando Bloom, Bill Gates, Kim Kardashian, Kris Jenner, Rupert Murdoch's ex-wife Wendi Murdoch, and Bumble founder Whitney Wolfe Herd.

Why It Matters: This record-breaking investment by Bezos underscores the escalating trend of ultra-high-net-worth individuals investing in superyachts.

The purchase of the Koru is not just a testament to Bezos’ immense wealth, but also highlights the growing demand for luxury yachts among the world’s richest.

With the world’s largest sailing yacht now in his possession, Bezos has set a new benchmark in the luxury yacht industry.

Read Next

Costco Founder’s Chat With Bezos Over Coffee Helped Save Amazon