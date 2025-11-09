This Millennial Sold His Startup for $532 Million — Now He's Back To Work Out of Boredom

Tom Grogan, co-founder of Wingstop UK, has expressed dissatisfaction with his newfound wealth following the sale of a majority stake in his business. The sale, which netted Grogan a hefty $532 million, has left him feeling unfulfilled.

Grogan, who spent seven years building Wingstop UK alongside co-founders Herman Sahota and Saul Lewin, has said that the transition from entrepreneur to multimillionaire has been less satisfying than expected.

“It's like, Okay, it's done now. Now what? And money doesn't necessarily fill that void either,” he told Fortune.

Despite their newfound wealth, Grogan and his co-founders have found the world of financial instruments, stocks, and bonds to be a slow-paced and unexciting change from the hustle of entrepreneurship.

Grogan’s sentiments echo those of other successful entrepreneurs, such as Airbnb CEO Brian Chesky, who described his company's IPO as "one of the saddest periods" of his life, despite it making him a billionaire, reports the outlet.

Also Read: 28-Year-Old Was An Underpaid Stock Trader, Now She’s A Self-Made Millionaire: ‘Make The Smartest Money Moves You Can’

"You have to now change your head from we're not business building anymore. We've gone from being an entrepreneur to managing money, and they're two different skill sets," he said.

"So we have to discover the world of financial instruments, stocks, bonds—all of that stuff that's all new to us, but we're being strategically careful," he added.

Why It Matters: Grogan’s experience serves as a reminder that financial success does not necessarily equate to personal fulfillment.

His story underscores the importance of purpose and passion in one’s work, a sentiment that has been echoed by other successful entrepreneurs.

Despite his current feelings of dissatisfaction, Grogan is already planning his next venture.

While he has ruled out the food and beverage industry, he is certain that having a purpose to wake up for is essential, something he currently feels is missing in his life.

Read Next

Mark Cuban On His Kids And Downsides of His Wealth: ‘Sometimes I Think They Don’t Like It, Not That They Want To Be Poor, But It Sets An Expectation’

Image: Shutterstock/P.Cartwright