These High-Profile Tech Tycoons' Dinner Outing Triggers Fried Chicken Stock Surge In South Korea

A casual dinner outing in Seoul by three tech billionaires has led to a significant surge in South Korean fried chicken stocks.

Jensen Huang, Lee Jae-yong, and Chung Eui-sun were spotted dining at Kkanbu Chicken, a popular restaurant in Seoul’s Gangnam district, last Thursday. The high-profile dinner, partly a publicity stunt and partly a celebration of potential AI partnerships, drew a large crowd and sent South Korean fried chicken stocks soaring.

The billionaires were seated near the restaurant’s front windows, allowing onlookers to witness them enjoying their meal. Huang, a known fried chicken and beer enthusiast, interacted with fans and even served food to passersby, reports the Fortune.

The event quickly gained traction on Korean social media, leading to a significant increase in the share prices of local fried chicken chains and related businesses.

However, the event wasn’t just a social media sensation. Huang was in Seoul to attend the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) CEO summit.

During the summit, he announced that Nvidia would supply over 260,000 advanced graphics processing units to South Korean firms, including Samsung and Hyundai.

This event underscores the influence of high-profile tech leaders on market trends, even in unexpected sectors like the food industry. The viral social media coverage of the dinner outing not only boosted the visibility of local fried chicken chains but also highlighted potential AI partnerships between Nvidia, Samsung, and Hyundai.

These partnerships could further strengthen South Korea’s position in the global tech industry, potentially leading to more investment and growth in the sector.

The event also showcases the power of social media in shaping public perception and market trends, a factor that businesses cannot afford to overlook in today’s digital age.

