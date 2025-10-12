This 2007 Throwback Could Earn You $50,000, Check Your Junk Drawer Now

Investment guru Adam Koprucki has a surprising suggestion for Americans looking to boost their wealth: dig out your old tech and toys.

According to Koprucki, items like first-generation Apple products and nostalgic toys could soon be worth more than many traditional investments. Koprucki, the founder of Real World Investor, believes that some everyday items gathering dust in homes could outperform stock portfolios by 2030.

First-generation iPhones, which hit the market in 2007 with a price tag of $499, can now fetch over $20,000 if they’re still sealed in their original packaging. Koprucki predicts that by 2030, mint condition models could easily surpass $50,000, reports The New York Post.

In 2023, a first-generation 8-GB iPhone sold for a staggering $63,356.40 at auction, while a rare 4-GB iPhone 1 fetched an astounding $190,372.80.

Research firm Grand View Research projects that the US collectibles market, which hit $62 billion in 2024, will grow to $83.7 billion by 2030, expanding at an annual rate of 5.3%.

According to the outlet, Koprucki also sees potential value in nostalgic items from the 1980s and 1990s, such as Star Wars figures, Pokémon cards, Transformers toys, and first-edition Harry Potter books. Rare Nintendo games from this period can sell for over $100,000.

Koprucki advises that items in their original packaging or in “as new” condition are more likely to fetch top dollar. He also recommends getting potential collectibles appraised before selling them online.

The rise of the collectibles market reflects a broader shift in the investment landscape. As traditional investments become increasingly volatile, many are turning to tangible assets with nostalgic value.

The potential for high returns on these items, coupled with their emotional appeal, makes them an attractive alternative for investors. This trend is likely to continue as the market for collectibles grows, offering new opportunities for those willing to explore unconventional investment avenues.

