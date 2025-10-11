'Mr Wonderful' Kevin O'Leary Says Chaos Is The Best Time To Start A Business — Something Bill Ackman And Warren Buffett Agree With

Shark Tank investor Kevin O'Leary says entrepreneurs should see chaos as an opportunity — arguing that some of America's greatest businesses were born during economic turmoil, trade wars, and recessions.

O'Leary: The Best Time To Start A Business Is In Chaos

In a wide-ranging interview with Politico on Monday, O'Leary — known as "Mr. Wonderful" on ABC's Shark Tank — said the current economic environment, shaped by President Donald Trump's tariffs and rising costs, is far from a deterrent.

Instead, it's the perfect time to launch something new.

"The best time to start a business, proven by the statistics, is in chaos," O'Leary said.

"Every time the American economy is going through some kind of a correction is a fantastic time to be an entrepreneur and start something. And then you have to figure out how to pivot through it."

He noted that despite higher input costs from tariffs, the U.S. remains a fertile ground for innovation — pointing out that business formation rates have surged in recent years, particularly after the pandemic.

Ackman And Buffett Share The Same Philosophy

O'Leary's comments echo sentiments from fellow billionaires Bill Ackman and Warren Buffett.

Ackman, CEO of Pershing Square Capital, told a young investor in Omaha earlier this year, "Anytime something happens that creates uncertainty, generally stocks go down… If you wait until the uncertainty goes away, it's too late."

Buffett has long advised investors to "be fearful when others are greedy, and greedy when others are fearful," highlighting that market panic often breeds the greatest opportunity.

Legendary investor Sir John Templeton once remarked that the moment of "maximum pessimism" is the ideal time to buy, undercoring that the best investment opportunities often arise amid peak fear and uncertainty.

