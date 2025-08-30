Steve Jobs Once Said 'Everything's A Remix'—How Mark Cuban Used This Philosophy As The Cornerstone Of His Billion-Dollar Ventures

In a recent podcast, Mark Cuban shared his strategy for identifying and investing in emerging technologies. The billionaire entrepreneur and investor emphasized the importance of recognizing patterns and transforming them into groundbreaking innovations.

Cuban On Remixing Ideas Into Billion-Dollar Disruptions

In a recent TechCrunch podcast on Wednesday, Equity, Cuban said Apple Co-founder Steve Jobs once said, "Everything's a remix,” and he has built his entrepreneurial and investment career based on this philosophy. He believes that true opportunity comes from identifying overlooked patterns and transforming them into billion-dollar disruptions.

Expanding on Steve Jobs’ philosophy, the Shark Tank star says that the thing about technology is that you are constantly learning and suddenly, when something new comes up, the interesting part is how you are going to turn it into something that has never been done before. This also applies to AI and healthcare.

Cuban’s “disruptive” strategies have been evident in his early investments. He described himself as someone aiming to build companies that had never been done before. With Microsolutions, he pioneered local area networks, later launched Audionet as a streaming company, followed by HDNet, one of the first high-definition TV networks. More recently, he founded CostPlusDrugs, which transformed the healthcare industry.

AI's Real Value Lies In Empowering Small Businesses

Cuban also shared his thoughts on the current AI landscape, emphasizing the importance of understanding the “product-market fit” before pitching an AI business.

He cautioned against the AI gold rush and restricting oneself to using AI only for personal use. He asserted that the real money lies in helping small- and medium-sized businesses integrate existing AI tools. “There are millions and millions of small-medium sized companies that don’t have a clue on how to introduce and integrate AI into their businesses,” said the billionaire.

Cuban Warns On AI Risks, Offers Tips For Entrepreneurs

The Shark Tank star’s strategy extends beyond merely identifying potential winners. He has previously expressed concern about AI platforms being treated like traditional digital channels, warning that large language models (LLMs) could subtly manipulate users if monetized improperly.

Moreover, Cuban has offered advice to aspiring entrepreneurs who are starting with little to no capital. He has emphasized the importance of “sweat equity” and leveraging AI, as per his interview with Emma Grede's "Aspire" podcast.

When asked about the pro-AI PAC formed by the top AI companies ahead of the mid-term elections, Cuban said that for the frontier model, it is a “zero-sum game.” Taking a dig at the Trump administration, he said that “one swipe of the pen” can wipe out the top tech bros.

