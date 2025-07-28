Cosmetics company Mary Kay is known for many things including its help in launching beauty entrepreneurs. The company is also known for the pink Cadillac vehicles awarded to the top sales employees.

What Happened: Mary Kay is diving into the electric future with an announcement that it will now switch to the Cadillac OPTIQ electric vehicle for its special Mary Kay model.

This marks the first time Mary Kay has gone electric and sees the company continuing to work with the Cadillac brand that it has partnered with for many years.

Mary Kay showed off a pink Cadillac OPTIQ at its recent annual seminar in North Carolina.

"For decades, the Mary Kay pink Cadillac has symbolized accomplishment, aspiration and the power of recognition," Mary Kay CEO Ryan Rogers said. "With the introduction of the all-electric OPTIQ, we're honoring that iconic legacy while driving into a transformative future."

Cadillac is owned by General Motors Co GM, one of the legacy automakers hoping to advance its electric vehicle lineup.

"Our relationship with Mary Kay spans decades and is built on shared values of innovation, empowerment, and excellence," GM Envolve Vice President Ian Hucker said. “As the organization takes bold steps into the future with the transition to an electric vehicle, we are proud to stand beside them, supporting a vision that's not only sustainable but also deeply inspiring."

Why It's Important: Cadillac launched the OPTIQ in late 2024. With the Mary Kay partnership, the vehicle model could get increased attention and brand recognition, especially among women.

In 1968, Mary Kay founder Mary Kay Ash bought a Cadillac Coupe De Ville in Texas and had the vehicle painted pink to match the Mary Kay lip and eye palette.

General Motors later named the color Mary Kay Pink Pearl and kept the shade exclusive for Mary Kay.

Mary Kay was the number one direct selling brand of skin care and color cosmetics globally for 2023, 2024 and 2025, according to Euromonitor International.

Mary Kay independent beauty consultants can earn the use of a pink Cadillac or a vehicle lease by hitting certain sales milestones. Around 10% of the company's independent sales directors earn the use of the iconic pink Cadillac. Since the program was launched in 1969, over 171,000 Mary Kay members have qualified or re-qualified as part of the Mary Kay Career Car program. The company said there are around 1,000 pink Cadillacs on the road today as part of the program.

