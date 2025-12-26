Logan Paul's Ultra-Rare Pikachu Card Set For 2026 Auction As Wrestler Tells GenZ To 'Take Risk'— Polymarket Traders Bet 90% Above $4 Million

YouTuber-turned-entrepreneur Logan Paul is once again propelling Pokémon cards into the spotlight. Not just as rare collectibles, but as speculative investments with real market probabilities attached.

Appearing on Fox Business’s “The Big Money Show” earlier this week, Paul showcased the ultra‑rare PSA 10 Pikachu Illustrator card he purchased for a record $5.3 million in 2022, urging younger investors to look beyond traditional stocks and consider alternative assets like collectibles, trading cards, and memorabilia.

“If you have the money, don’t be afraid to take a risk, especially if you’re young,” the WWE wrestler said, flashing the card mounted in a $75,000 diamond‑studded custom necklace.

Only a few dozen copies of the card exist worldwide, but Paul’s card is the only one to receive a 10/10 grade from Professional Sports Authenticator (PSA).

A Market Setting Its Own Odds

Paul didn’t disclose exactly how much he hopes to fetch when the card goes up for public auction in February 2026.

But, according to Polymarket, a prediction market where prices reflect crowd‑sourced probabilities, traders currently assign roughly a 90 % chance that the card will sell for more than $4 million and about an 86 % chance it will sell for over $5 million — with diminishing odds for higher price thresholds — based on active trading as of 4.30 AM E.T. on Friday.

Paul touted Pokémon as an asset class that has “outperformed the stock market by upwards of 3000% in the last 20 years.”

Still, when asked if these collectibles have any inherent value, the 30-year-old advised being careful with where money is invested or “trade out of it.”

See also: Bitcoin To Hit $1 Million Before ‘GTA 6’ Release? Here’s Why Polymarket Bettors Are Placing 49% Odds On This Outcome

More Than Nostalgia?

Paul’s push for alternative assets taps into broader investing trends: younger generations are allocating more of their portfolios to collectibles, memorabilia, and other nontraditional stores of value, partly because they feel priced out of homes and mainstream markets like stocks.

Alternative investments include cryptocurrencies as well as collectibles like vintage cars or artworks. But high-dollar items, such as rare trading cards or limited-edition art, are prime targets for counterfeiters. Even experienced appraisers can overlook subtle signs of forgery and sell the unsuspecting buyer a copy with no resale value.

In a January 2022 video, Paul said he lost $3.5 million on counterfeit cards, although he was reimbursed later.

READ NEXT:

Image via Shutterstock