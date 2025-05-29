What The Wealthy Are Reading: JPMorgan Releases Its 2025 Summer Reading List

J.P. Morgan Private Bank released its 2025 Summer Reading List last week

The theme of the 16-title guide is curiosity, according to Darin Oduyoye, who oversaw the list's creation

Titles from well-known figures like Melinda French Gates, Suzy Welch, and Dan Heath are on the list

Looking for your next summer read? J.P. Morgan Private Bank has some suggestions for you.

Last week, the bank announced its 26th annual reading list, featuring 16 titles from visionary founders, esteemed economists, and influential thought leaders.

“Our 2025 Summer Reading List is a celebration of curiosity’s boundless power,” said Darin Oduyoye, chief communications officer of J.P. Morgan Asset & Wealth Management. “This year’s selections challenge us to think and explore boldly. With topics ranging from personal values to innovative frontiers such as AI, electric vehicles and the universe’s wonders — this list is designed to inspire growth and forward-thinking.”

The books, which are all nonfiction titles, cover topics from life on Mars to the backstory of one of the country's premier art collections.

Oprah's Book Club pick "The Tell: A Memoir" tops the list. Written by G9 Ventures founder Amy Griffin, the memoir explores perfectionism, the need for validation, and the power of revealing our true selves.

Melinda French Gates' new book, "The Next Day," also makes the list. Exploring the difficulty and excitement of transitional periods in our lives, the book provides wisdom and practical advice for those looking to embrace their next chapters.

Other titles include Suzy Welch's "Becoming You," a step-by-step guide to uncovering your purpose in today’s fast-paced world, De Kai's "Raising AI" which offers a new framework for navigating AI’s influence, and Aerin Lauder's "Living With Flowers" which reveals how flowers can elevate spaces and spark joy.

Oduyoye told CNBC the list was built with input from several family offices.

"From our family office survey, what we heard loud and clear was that values are very important to the next generation," he said. "As they're thinking about the adult leadership of the next generation for the family operating committee or business, they want to make sure these people are prepared. It's about how to think about that from a psychological perspective as well, to make sure you're balancing, not just the prosperity of wealth, but also the things that you can do to make impact both within your community and within your business."

Here is a full list of the titles included on this year's guide:

"Life in Three Dimensions: How Curiosity, Exploration, and Experience Make a Fuller, Better Life" by Shigehiro Oishi , PhD

, PhD "Becoming You: The Proven Method for Crafting Your Authentic Life and Career" by Suzy Welch

"Reset: How to Change What’s Not Working" by Dan Heath

"The Next Day: Transitions, Change, and Moving Forward" by Melinda French Gates

"Iron Hope: Lessons Learned from Conquering the Impossible" by James Lawrence

"The Tell: A Memoir" by Amy Griffin

"Coming of Age: How Technology and Entrepreneurship are Changing the Face of MENA" by Noor Sweid

"The Technological Republic: Hard Power, Soft Belief, and the Future of the West" by Alexander C. Karp and Nicholas W. Zamiska

and "Inevitable: Inside the Messy, Unstoppable Transition to Electric Vehicles" by Mike Colias

"Raising AI: An Essential Guide to Parenting Our Future" by De Kai

"MirrorMirror: The Reflective Surface in Contemporary Art" by Michael Petry

"The Fricks Collect: An American Family and the Evolution of Taste in the Gilded Age" by Ian Wardropper

"Mars: Photographs from the NASA Archives" by Nikki Giovanni , James L. Green , Emily Lakdawalla , Rob Manning and Margaret A. Weitekamp

, , , and "Living with Flowers" by Aerin Lauder

"The Values Compass: What 101 Countries Teach Us About Purpose, Life, and Leadership" by Dr. Mandeep Rai

"Economic Spotlight: Our Dollar, Your Problem: An Insider’s View of the Seven Turbulent Decades of Global Finance, and the Road Ahead" by Kenneth Rogoff

