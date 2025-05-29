Social Security Is The Main Source Of Income For Retirees In These 10 States: Is Your State On The List?

More than 40% of seniors around the country currently rely solely on their monthly Social Security benefits to get by. A new analysis shows which U.S. states have the highest share of seniors depending on Social Security, as well as the average monthly check they receive.

With major cuts to Social Security looming on the horizon, seniors in these ten states are the most vulnerable.

What Happened: Vermont ranks first in the nation, with 90.9% of seniors receiving Social Security benefits and an average monthly check of $1,949.07, according to Retirement Living.

In New Hampshire, 91.6% of seniors receive benefits, and they collect an average of $2,087.54 per month. Massachusetts has 82.8% of its senior population drawing Social Security, with an average payment of $1,979.84.

Washington follows with 90% of seniors receiving benefits and an average monthly check of $2,003.81. In New York, 83.1% of older residents depend on Social Security, with average benefits amounting to $1,922.40.

Delaware has 90.1% of seniors on Social Security and an average check of $2,085.16. In New Jersey, 85% of seniors collect benefits, receiving an average of $2,087.95 every month.

Rhode Island reports that 88.4% of its seniors collect Social Security, with an average check of $1,963.73. Oregon has 92.7% of seniors receiving benefits and an average monthly amount of $1,909.85. In Hawaii, 83.9% of senior residents depend on Social Security and the average payments total $1,895.23.

Why It Matters: Social Security has been a major point of debate after President Donald Trump took office for the second time. Elon Musk has been at the front and center of this debate, calling Social Security a "Ponzi scheme" and alleging major fraud. DOGE, the initiative led by him and aimed at reducing federal waste, has repeatedly made similar claims, which have been contested by findings that show very few fraudulent payments.

While Musk has stepped down from his role in the Trump Administration, the program is still at risk of funds running dry by 2033, prompting many Americans to claim Social Security benefits earlier than planned, even at the risk of collecting smaller monthly checks.

Beneficiaries in these ten states are most vulnerable to changes and cuts to Social Security. Despite a promise from President Donald Trump to impose no taxes on benefits and veto any cuts to the program in the GOP reconciliation bill, the bill passed the Senate with provisions requiring 27 million beneficiaries to still pay some tax.

While the SSA is set to make history next month with checks projected to go beyond $2,000 for the first time, experts say it is more an indication of inflation than financial security for beneficiaries.

