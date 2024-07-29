What Income Makes You 'Upper Class'? Here's What You Need To Rank Among The Top 20%

The term “upper class” evokes images of wealth and privilege. But what does it truly mean in terms of income? While there’s no definitive line, households in the top 20% of earners are generally considered upper class.

According to the U.S. Census Bureau, the median household income in 2022 was $74,580. To reach the upper class in 2024, you’d typically need an income exceeding $153,000 – more than double the national median.

Don't Miss:

Are you rich? Here’s what Americans think you need to be considered wealthy.

A billion-dollar investment strategy with minimums as low as $10 — you can become part of the next big real estate boom today.

Now, this might seem attainable, but other sources define the middle class a little differently since there are no strict or firm standards defining the upper class threshold. According to the Pew Research Center report, in 2022, the median household income for a three-person upper-class family was $256,920. For the middle class, the median income was $106,092 for a family of three.

Income isn’t the sole determinant. Where you live significantly impacts your financial standing. For example, in a high-cost area such as Santa Clara, you need $297,800 to be classified as upper class. On the other hand, households in rural areas may qualify for upper class status at lower income levels due to reduced living expenses.

See Also: Can you guess how many retire with a $5,000,000 nest egg? – How does it compare to the average?

U.S. census data from 2021 shows that the median net worth varies considerably across economic classes. The upper class possesses nearly 67 times the net worth of the lower class. Here's a breakdown:

Lower class: $12,000

Lower-middle class: $61,260

Middle class: $145,200

Upper-middle class: $269,100

Upper class: $805,400

Trending: Commercial real estate has historically outperformed the stock market, and this platform allows individuals to invest in commercial real estate with as little as $5,000 offering a 12% target yield with a bonus 1% return boost today!

Education plays a crucial role in wealth accumulation. In 2021, households headed by individuals with graduate or professional degrees had a median net worth of $555,900, compared to just $8,460 for those without a high school diploma.

According to a Pew Research Center report conducted in 2022, men were slightly more likely than women to be in upper-income households, with 18% of men and 16% of women falling into this category. Marriage appears to significantly boost the economic status of Americans. Among those married in 2022, 24% are in upper-income households. In contrast, only 7% of those who were separated, divorced, widowed, or never married were in upper-income households. Additionally, 19% of veterans were in upper-income households compared to 16% of nonveterans.

See Also: If there was a new fund backed by Jeff Bezos offering a 7-9% target yield with monthly dividends would you invest in it?

For the upper class, wealth protection and growth are essential. Common strategies include diversifying investment portfolios, engaging in real estate investments, and utilizing high-yield savings accounts. These methods help safeguard against inflation and economic volatility, ensuring long-term financial stability.

No matter where you fall on the income scale, remember that it's your life and you control your financial future. Consulting a financial advisor can provide personalized strategies to help you meet your goals and manage your finances – whether striving to be in the top 20% or the top 1%.

Read Next: