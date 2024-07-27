Sam Altman's Dream Of A Universal Basic Income Is One Step Closer With The Help Of Open AI

Imagine a world where everyone gets the same basic income with no strings attached. Sounds far-fetched, but OpenAI CEO Sam Altman is one step closer to achieving this goal with the help of OpenAI.

Altman and a nonprofit research organization, OpenResearch, have been studying the effects of a no-strings-attached universal income, and the results have been positive. Over the past several years, more than 150 local studies have explored a universal $1,000 salary, but the largest of these pilot studies came from OpenResearch.

According to Bloomberg, the study has been distributing $1,000 monthly to people in Illinois and Texas to help with basic needs and expenses for three years. Researchers released their findings and concluded that the $1,000 "can be used to address recipients' specific needs, is responsive to changing demands, and creates the possibility for increased agency."

Altman's universal income theory, backed by AI, could not come at a better time as millions of Americans are struggling to pay for basic necessities like rent and food amid the rising cost of living. ABC News reported that a recent Harvard study revealed that around half of American renters are heavily burdened by the cost of housing. Harvard found that middle-income renters are the hardest hit. For example, nearly 40% of households earning $45,000 to $74,999 were rent-burdened.

Sarah Saadian, the Senior Vice President of Public Policy and Field Organizing at the National Low-Income Housing Coalition, told ABC News, "More and more households that are struggling to pay rent are living just one sort of financial shock away from facing evictions and, in worst cases, homelessness."

The three-year study examined how unconditional cash could help struggling households pay for housing. Elizabeth Rhodes, OpenResearch's research director, explained that the idea of the study was to provide flexibility in participants' spending. She said, "Cash is flexible. It’s an imprecise instrument if your goal is to move one outcome for everyone, but it moves some or many outcomes for everyone."

The study began in 2020 with 3,000 participants in Texas and Illinois. Each participant was given $1,000 in cash per month and told to spend it however they wanted. Despite the freedom to spend the money on whatever they chose, the study found that participants used it to fund basic expenses like rent, food and transportation, rather than on vices like alcohol. Participants increased their monthly spending by $310, but on essentials. The study also explored how unconditional cash could affect low-income participants' employment decisions, and the results were also positive.

Results revealed that participants could make more flexible employment decisions that align with their goals and values, rather than just accepting the first job available with poor pay.

One participant of the study revealed in an interview, "Because of the [cash transfer] and being able to build up my savings, I'm in a position for once to be picky," and added, "I don't have to take a crappy job just because I need income right now. I have the opportunity to hold out and try and find the right fit." The results showed that participants worked 1.3 hours less per week, leaving them with more leisure time, which can be beneficial for their physical and emotional well-being.

So far, the results have been positive and have shown that a basic universal income can help lower-income families afford the basics. However, there have been results indicating that this additional cash has had no significant impact on physical or mental health. But with OpenAI constantly learning and evolving, Altman's dream is not as far away.

