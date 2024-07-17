Mark Cuban Insists He's Never Had A Mentor In Life, Instead He Says, 'I Always Try To Hire People That Are Smarter Than Me'

In an Inc. interview posted on YouTube several years ago, Mark Cuban, the billionaire owner of the Dallas Mavericks and a prominent figure on "Shark Tank," discussed his unique approach to business and entrepreneurship. Cuban, known for his direct and often unconventional methods, made it clear that he has navigated his successful career without the guidance of mentors. When asked if he had any mentors along his journey, his response was a firm "No."

Don't Miss:

Cuban openly criticized the common assumption that emerging entrepreneurs need mentors to succeed. He believes this dependence can prevent individuals from tackling challenges firsthand. "One of the things you notice is that many entrepreneurs say, ‘I need a mentor, I need an advisor, I need a coach. I need you to tell me what to do,’ rather than getting dirty with it," Cuban remarked. He advocates for direct involvement and hands-on experience as the true path to business learning and understanding.

In his various business endeavors, Cuban prioritizes building teams that are not just intelligent but also complementary to his skills. He values detailed and methodical partners, balancing his more spontaneous, aggressive approach to business. "I always try to hire people smarter than me and that complement my skills," he shared, demonstrating his strategic approach to team building to optimize business performance.

Trending: This Jeff Bezos-backed startup will allow you to become a landlord in just 10 minutes, and you only need $100.

Despite eschewing traditional mentorship, Cuban remains committed to continuous learning and actively engages with the broader business and tech communities. He regularly attends conferences and industry events to keep up with new trends and innovations. "I would go to events like this, listen, learn, and attend conferences. And when I get the opportunity, I’ll ask questions," he stated, underscoring his proactive stance on education and networking. This dedication helps him make informed decisions and maintain a competitive edge in his ventures.

Cuban also views business through a competitive lens, likening it to a sport that requires constant engagement and effort. "Business is the ultimate sport. You can play 24/7 by 365," he explained, reflecting his intense competitive nature and passion for entrepreneurship. This mindset motivates him to continuously challenge the status quo and expand his business interests.

Mark Cuban's career is a powerful example of how strategic thinking, self-reliance, and a relentless competitive spirit can lead to significant business success. His journey offers invaluable insights for any entrepreneur looking to forge their path in the business world without relying on conventional mentorship. Through his hands-on approach, Cuban has built a diverse and successful business portfolio and inspired countless others to take control of their entrepreneurial destinies.

Read Next: