Joe Rogan Says Everyone Should Be Getting $200k A Year 'It Would Be Better If All Of Your Needs Were Met Because Robots Control Everything'

On a recent episode of the Joe Rogan Experience podcast, Joe Rogan talked to Billy Carson, the founder of 4BiddenKnowledge Inc. and First Class Space Agency. They talked about how fast technology is changing and how it might mean we won’t need to work for money anymore because robots and advanced technology will do all the jobs.

Rogan pointed out that while 10 years might not seem like a long time, technology has been advancing really quickly. Carson added, “In just 100 years, we’ve gone from horse-drawn carriages to putting remote-control cars on Mars. We're moving super fast!” He continued saying that while things like ChatGPT and robots can be great, they also bring challenges: “If robots take over jobs, we need to figure out how people will manage their finances.”

Rogan suggested that industries benefiting from automation should provide financial support to those who lose their jobs. He envisioned a future where everyone gets enough money to live comfortably, allowing them to focus on their passions.

It was at this point in the conversation that Rogan imagined a world where each American receives $200,000 a year. This would mean people wouldn’t have to worry about basic needs like food and housing. Instead, they could spend time doing things they love, like creating art, exploring new hobbies, or continuing to work in areas they are passionate about.

“You’ve got $200,000 a year because everything’s automated and everything’s done by the government,” Rogan said before continuing, “then you’re going to have to find something. You’re going to have to find a purpose.”

“Wouldn’t that be better than work?” Rogan said. “Because for most people, there’s a great satisfaction working and accomplishing a hard day’s work. You get your paycheck, and you feel like you’ve accomplished something.”

He emphasized the satisfaction that comes from accomplishing tasks but suggested that society could shift towards valuing creativity and personal interests. In the future, automation will fund a universal income, freeing people from boring jobs. “This will be financed essentially by the ability to get free money because robots control everything. No more jobs.”

Carson agreed, noting that future businesses would only need to cover costs for maintaining robots, not paying salaries. He and Rogan discussed how such a system could still benefit businesses, as people would spend their income on goods and services.

Rogan added, “And the $200,000 that everybody gets, they’re getting it anyway because they’re going to buy stuff from them.” “We could be looking back on these days when people worked at Wendy’s and went, ‘What the f*** was that about?’ pointed out Rogan.

After Carson said, “Most people are working in jobs that are not—they are not passionate about these jobs, and it’s evident in their work, you know, their effort and their work ethics,” Rogan concluded by reflecting on how positive this change could be, making current mundane jobs seem unnecessary. He suggested that a future where people’s needs are met and they are free to pursue their passions could lead to greater happiness and fulfillment.

Rogan’s talk about a future where robots take over jobs ties directly into the idea of UBI. He suggested that if machines do most of the work, there would be enough money to give everyone a good income without needing to work. People wouldn’t stress about making ends meet and could focus on what they truly enjoy.

Of course, Rogan isn’t the only one saying UBI will be needed in the near future. Rogan’s “favorite billionaire,” Elon Musk, had similar thoughts, tweeting in 2018: “Universal income will be necessary over time if AI takes over most human jobs.”

