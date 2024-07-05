Jim Cramer Says Trump's Return To White House Could Be 'Good For Your Portfolio:' 'Hate Him Or Like Him'

Jim Cramer shared his insights on the potential impact of a second Donald Trump presidency on the stock market.

What Happened: Cramer suggested that the market’s overall sentiment could improve if Trump were to be re-elected, reported CNBC.

He explained that Trump’s reliance on the stock market performance to judge his own could lead to measures resulting in a more bullish market.

"If you think that Trump's more likely to be president, the overall tone of the stock market will improve if only because the man can't bear to see it go down, as the major averages are the barometer he uses to measure his own job approval."

"Hate him or like him – he's good for your portfolio."

He also predicted that Trump’s administration would likely be more lenient towards mergers, which could benefit companies like Kroger Co. KR and Tapestry Inc. TPR.

Additionally, Cramer suggested that Trump’s favorable stance on gas and oil could be advantageous for companies like New Fortress Energy Inc. NFE and Cheniere Energy Inc. LNG.

However, Cramer warned that a Trump presidency could lead to stricter trade regulations, particularly with China, which might not bode well for companies like Nike Inc. NKE and Starbucks Corp. SBUX.

He also noted Trump’s long-standing interest in the stock market, stating, “He loved bantering about the stock market, appeared on this show many times because even though he was in real estate, he enjoyed stocks.”

Why It Matters: The 2024 election cycle has been marked by significant developments, including a surge in Trump’s election odds following the first debate. Trump’s odds of winning in November rose to 64%, according to blockchain bettors.

Trump has also made a notable shift in his stance on cryptocurrencies, pledging to revamp Biden’s regulatory framework for digital assets. This change reflects his broader strategy to connect with the growing number of cryptocurrency supporters.

During the presidential debate, Trump also criticized Biden’s handling of tariffs and trade policies, warning that China’s economic actions could lead to the country gaining undue influence over the United States.

These factors could have significant implications for the market if Trump were to be re-elected.

