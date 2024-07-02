Warren Buffett's Weekly Dividend Earnings Exceed $47 Million: The Top 3 Stocks Driving His Wealth

American business owner Warren Buffett, founder of multinational conglomerate holding company Berkshire Hathaway, collects $2.1 billion in dividends from just three stocks. Here are the three stocks driving his growing wealth.

Affectionately known as the "Oracle of Omaha," Buffett is famous for his investor prowess, which has certainly paid off. Buffett has been known to favor companies that pay dividends, although his own company, Berkshire Hathaway, does not pay any to its shareholders. Instead, Buffett believes he delivers greater returns to his shareholders by letting them decide for themselves. InvestorPlace reported that in 2023, Buffett had earned a staggering $6 billion in dividends last year, and this amount has increased dramatically. This is thanks to three stocks.

One of Buffett's most famous investing advice is, "The stock market is a no-called-strike game. You don't have to swing at everything — you can wait for your pitch." This advice has carried him throughout his successful investing career and has paid off in these three stocks.

The first successful stock that Buffett earned dividends from was Kraft Heinz, a multinational food company known for its Heinz tomato ketchup. Kraft Heinz is the seventh largest holding in Berkshire Hathaway, and Buffett currently owns 325.6 million shares worth an impressive $11.8 billion. With a yield of 4.4%, which is the highest stock in his portfolio, Buffett earns a decent $520.5 million in dividends. Many people will be surprised to learn that Buffett made a mistake when investing in the food company. During an interview with CNBC in 2019, Buffett admitted that he misjudged some aspects of the company. He told interviewer Becky Quick, "I was wrong in a couple of ways about Kraft Heinz. We overpaid for Kraft." Despite mistakenly overpaying for the company, as Buffett's highest-paying stock, this mistake has not held him back financially.

The second highest-paying stock that Buffett has is beverage giant Coca-Cola. InvestorPlace revealed that Buffett bought stock in the beverage company after they sent him a can of Cherry Coke in the 1980s. At the time, he sold all his PepsiCo holdings and now has 400 million shares of Coke worth a whopping $23.5 billion. While the yield is lower than that of Kraft Heinz, Coca-Cola has a yield of 3.3%, which will pay Buffett around $775.6 million this year. As one of Buffett's oldest holdings, the beverage giant proves to be a great all-weather stock that aspiring investors should consider.

The third highest-paying stock that has greatly added to Buffett's sky-high net worth is gas and oil giant Chevron. The investor owns more than 126 million shares in the oil company, valued at $20.5 billion. While Buffett sold some of his shares last year, he bought more in Chevron again. Currently, his stock has a yield of 4%, which amounts to $822 million in dividends this year, but there is potential for this number to increase thanks to the pending acquisition of Hess. If Chevron manages to acquire Hess Corporation, this will open up doors into the lucrative Guyana market and increase the worth of Buffett's stock.

These figures are just from these three stocks and not his other stocks like Bank of America and Moody's Corporation. Buffett still earns a whopping sum from BNSF Railway, which he owns. InvestorPlace reported that since acquiring the railroad company in 2010, he has been paid $41.8 billion in dividends.

