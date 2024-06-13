Reality Check: Were Goods Truly Cheaper 'Back in My Day,' Boomers Ask

In 1980, a gallon of gas cost $1.19. Today, the average gallon of gas is $3.75. However, that doesn't necessarily mean things were cheaper ‘back in the day.' Let's delve into the numbers and consider factors like inflation and wages.

Don't Miss:

The average American couple has saved this much money for retirement — How do you compare ?

Warren Buffett flipped his neighbor's $67,000 life savings into a $50 million fortune — How much is that worth today?

Let's rewind to the 1980s, when most boomers (ages 59-77) were adults with jobs, paying their dues:

Gas: $1.19/gallon

Monthly rent: $243-$432

New car: $7,210

New house: $68,714

Movie ticket: $3.55

Ground beef: $1.39/lb

Eggs: $0.84/dozen

Loaf of bread: $0.55

Potatoes: $0.20/lb

Milk: $1.59/gallon

Big Mac Value Pack: $2.59

The average cost of these goods today:

Gas: $3.75/gallon

Monthly rent: $2,120

New car: $47,433

New house: $393,500

Movie ticket: $10.78

Ground beef: $5.15/lb

Eggs: $3.00/dozen

Loaf of bread: $2.54

Potatoes: $0.96/lb

Milk: $3.86/gallon

Big Mac meal: $9.72

Clearly, there has been significant inflation since the 1980s, with most items now costing between three and five times more than they did then. Rent and new car prices have seen the largest increases, up to eight times more in some cases. But how do wages and inflation factor into this comparison?

Trending: Boomers and Gen Z agree they need a salary of around $125,000 a year to be happy, but millennials say they need how much?

According to the Social Security Administration, the average annual salary in the 1980s was about $16,420. Today, the average national salary is around $63,795. Adjusting for inflation, $1 in 1980 would equate to about $4 today, meaning the average adult in the 1980s would have earned approximately $65,680 in today's dollars.

Using the same inflation formula, we can estimate what prices in the 1980s would be today if adjusted to the current dollar value:

Gas: $4.76/gallon

Monthly rent: $972-$1728

New car: $28,840

New house: $274,856

Movie ticket: $14.20

Ground beef: $5.56/lb

Eggs: $3.36/dozen

Loaf of bread: $2.20

Potatoes: $0.80/lb

Milk: $6.36/gallon

Big Mac Value Pack: $10.36

Looking at this, some things were definitely cheaper in the 1980s, particularly the items that so many GenZ-ers and Millenials complain about today, like rent, new cars, and new houses. However, everyday goods and groceries were comparable or even more expensive than they are today.

So, the next time someone says, ‘Back in my day this only cost a dollar,' remember the true value of that dollar today. It probably isn't as cheap as you think it is.

Read Next: