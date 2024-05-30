Berkshire Hathaway Profits From Crypto Despite Warren Buffet's Stance On Not Buying Even 'If All Were Offered To Me For $25'

Despite long-time Bitcoin skeptic Warren Buffett maintaining his critical viewpoint on cryptocurrencies, Berkshire Hathaway Inc. BRK continues to benefit financially through its investment in Brazilian fintech Nu Holdings Ltd. NU.

Although Buffett has been openly critical of Bitcoin, referring to it as “rat poison,” Berkshire Hathaway has reaped significant gains via its stake in Nu Holdings. Initially investing $500 million in a Series G funding round and an additional $250 million later, Berkshire’s involvement has paid off.

In 2018 interview with Yahoo Finance, Bitcoin’s value was questioned when Buffett said, “If you told me you own all of the Bitcoin in the world and you offered it to me for $25, I wouldn't take it because what would I do with it? I'd have to sell it back to you one way or another. It isn't going to do anything.” He views it as lacking production and relying solely on future price increases.

Nu Holdings, established in 2013, launched the Nucripto platform in 2022, allowing users to trade over 15 tokens. The company’s performance has been impressive, with a 100% market surge in 2023 and another 50% rise in early 2024.

This investment success has put Buffett in a tricky position, as Nu Holdings’ performance, up nearly 125% this year, is sharply contrasting with his negative stance on Bitcoin. Meanwhile, Bitcoin itself is having a remarkable year in 2024, significantly outperforming indices like the S&P 500.

Understanding the broader context surrounding Berkshire Hathaway’s involvement with Nu Holdings can help assess the significance of this development. Warren Buffett’s strong objections to Bitcoin date back several years. He has consistently dismissed it as a non-productive asset without intrinsic value.

Buffett's indirect exposure to cryptocurrencies through Nu Holdings highlights a nuanced shift in investment strategies. As reported earlier this year, Berkshire's increased exposure to companies dabbling in crypto may be reflective of a dynamic marketplace.

In early 2023, reports surfaced that global fintech adoption was on the rise. This trend underscores why Berkshire remains committed to fintech investments despite Buffett's personal misgivings (see Fintech Adoption On The Rise.

Buffett’s portfolio management has always emphasized long-term profitability over short-term market trends. This strategy might explain why Berkshire continues to support Nu Holdings despite Buffett's well-publicized views on Bitcoin.

The broader implication is that even strong critics like Buffett can find lucrative opportunities in the growing ecosystem of digital assets, signifying an important aspect of financial diversification and adaptation.

