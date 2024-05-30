Billionaire Bill Gates Has A McDonald's 'Gold Card' That Gives Him Free Food For Life Worldwide

Few perks in fast food are as elusive and sought-after as the McDonald's Gold Card, which grants its holder free meals. However, the benefits of these cards can vary. While some are limited to local venues, others, like the one Bill Gates has, allow him to eat for free at any McDonald's globally.

Warren Buffett, another notable recipient of this privilege, discussed his own McDonald's Gold Card during a 2007 CNBC interview, revealing the more localized nature of his card.

During an interview with Becky Quck, Buffett showed what was in his wallet. "And, ah, here we have my McDonald's card which lets me eat free at any McDonald's in Omaha for the rest of my life. So that's why the Buffett family has Christmas dinner at McDonald's. It explains a lot of things," Buffett chuckled.

He added that while his card is restricted to Omaha, Gates' card is good worldwide. "There's just a few of them. Bill Gates has one. His is good throughout the world, I guess. Mine is only good in Omaha, but I never leave Omaha so mine is just as good as his," he explained.

Despite the vast difference in the geographical scope of their cards, the idea behind them remains a testament to McDonald's appreciation of these individuals. Gates, with a net worth that could easily cover any meal, and Buffett, known for his frugal lifestyle despite his immense wealth, enjoy the simplicity and convenience of the fast-food giant.

The exact number of McDonald's Gold cardholders is not publicly known, and the company keeps a tight lid on who else might be part of this exclusive club. Rumors suggest that other celebrities and business magnates may also have these cards, each tailored to the holder's lifestyle and preferences.

In 2022, McDonald’s tapped into the hype surrounding its mysterious Gold Card by offering a contest that turned the legend into reality for a few non-billionaires. "Our fans have been fascinated by the lore of the McGold Card and if it really exists," said Tariq Hassan, McDonald’s USA chief marketing and customer experience officer. The contest awarded a few lucky winners the ultimate holiday gift — a McGold Card to share with family and friends.

Gates’ current net worth is estimated at around $124.1 billion, making him the 7th richest person globally. In a recent blog post, Gates expressed his love for cheeseburgers, calling them his "favorite food." Even with all the wealth in the world, sometimes the most incredible luxury is a simple cheeseburger.

And for Bill Gates, that cheeseburger can be enjoyed anywhere in the world, on the house.

