If You Need $1.46 Million To Retire Today, What Will It Take in 20 Years?

A comfortable retirement is becoming increasingly expensive.

According to a study by Northwestern Mutual, Americans currently estimate they need approximately $1.46 million to retire comfortably. This figure has escalated sharply, marking a 15% increase from last year’s estimate of $1.27 million and a significant 53% rise from the $951,000 estimated in 2019 before the pandemic.

As these retirement estimates continue to outpace current inflation rates, which linger between 2% and 3%, it raises a critical question: How will future needs change?

Don't Miss:

Looking ahead, if the trend of increasing retirement estimates continues at the same pace observed over the past few years, it’s projected that Americans will need approximately $2.39 million to secure a comfortable retirement in 20 years. This projection is based on a steady climb in the perceived retirement "magic number," influenced by persistent inflation and evolving economic conditions.

Financial experts, however, caution against relying solely on the perceived figures people feel they "need" and recommend a more tailored approach to retirement planning.

For instance, a commonly accepted guideline is to aim for a nest egg that is 12 times one’s annual preretirement income. Considering this, someone aiming to replace an annual income of $80,000 would typically need about $960,000. Yet, as salaries are expected to rise with inflation, the $80,000 salary today could grow to an estimated $131,089 in 20 years.

Applying the same 12-times guideline under these new conditions, the future retirement target would be about $1,573,068. This amount is still $819,312 less than the $2.39 million potentially needed, highlighting a substantial shortfall.

Trending: 82% of Americans aren’t using this government secured 5% passive income stream, are you one of them?

The gap between what people think they need for retirement and what they have saved — averaging $88,400 across various demographics — illustrates the growing challenge of meeting future financial goals. This widening disparity highlights the importance of strategic financial planning and possibly reevaluating both lifestyle choices and retirement timing.

While current estimates suggest a rising need for retirement savings, accurately predicting future financial conditions carries inherent uncertainty. No one can fully anticipate the economic shifts, inflation rates, or other challenges that lie ahead.

The rising costs of retirement are undeniable. Whether you agree with the projected amount or have a different target in mind, consulting a financial advisor is crucial. Their expertise can guide you in crafting a personalized strategy that aligns with your unique income, expenses, risk tolerance, and long-term goals, ultimately helping you achieve a secure and comfortable retirement.

Read Next:

Boomers and Gen Z agree they need a salary of around $125,000 a year to be happy, but millennials say they need how much?

Can you guess how many Americans successfully retire with $1,000,000 saved? The percentage may shock you.

*This information is not financial advice, and personalized guidance from a financial adviser is recommended for making well-informed decisions.

Jeannine Mancini has written about personal finance and investment for the past 13 years in a variety of publications including Zacks, The Nest, and eHow. She is not a licensed financial adviser, and the content herein is for information purposes only and is not, and does not constitute or intend to constitute, investment advice or any investment service. While Mancini believes the information contained herein is reliable and derived from reliable sources, there is no representation, warranty, or undertaking, stated or implied, as to the accuracy or completeness of the information.