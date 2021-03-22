Top 3 Retirement Mistakes People are Making in the Pandemic

By: Kyle Ryan

Now one year into the COVID-19 pandemic, many people's finances have been thrown into disarray. Job loss and reduced hours pinch the everyday household budget -- let alone long-term planning. For some, the financial strain has affected their nest egg.

One recent survey found that nearly 1 in three working Americans have withdrawn or borrowed money from an IRA or 401k during the pandemic. Almost two-thirds used those retirement savings to cover basic living expenses.

For millions of households, March 2020 to March 2021 has been a rough ride financially. Many have needed to put retirement planning in the backseat.

Amin Dabit, a certified financial planner with Personal Capital, advises investors to reset their focus on the long term.

"Don't be ashamed if you feel regret or if you'd made mistakes in your retirement planning," he said. "It's never too late to change the course of your retirement -- you may have to make some adjustments like working longer, but what we're recommending is that people do the best they can to try to course-correct."

Knowing where you stand can help inform where you'll go. Following are three common money mistakes, plus insights on how to avoid them.

Mistake #1: Delaying Retirement Saving

Retirement is frequently a person's most costly expense. The golden years often cost more than four years of college, a new home in most places, and your kids' college education. However, 48% of Americans over age 55 have nothing saved for retirement. In other words, almost half of Americans who may retire soon have absolutely nothing to sustain them.

So when is the best time to start saving for retirement?

"It's now," urges financial coach Tori Dunlap, founder of Her First $100K. "And if you're waiting for the perfect time to start saving for retirement, I'll let you in on a little secret: Retirement can be difficult to reach without investing."

Dunlap reached her first money milestone -- that is, the namesake $100,000 -- using the Personal Capital money management tools. This free, online technology allowed her to visualize her monthly savings goals and plan for the future given different scenarios.

People facing financial challenges during the pandemic may need to take a multi-step approach toward investing in retirement savings.

Erin Gobler, a millennial money coach, offers the following tips for individuals paying down debt, rebuilding savings, and keeping their focus on retirement.

1. Review Your Budget

The more wiggle room you have in your budget, the quicker you can pay down your debt while still putting money toward retirement each month. Using online financial tools, you can figure out where your money is going now. This allows you to identify spending hotspots and redirect funds toward higher-impact debt paydown or investments.

2. Build Your Emergency Fund

An emergency fund helps ensure that any financial emergency -- car repairs, appliance replacements, you name it -- won't spiral you into greater debt. For those currently in debt, Gobler suggests making your minimum debt payments and putting extra money toward an emergency fund.

Alison Heisner, a chartered financial analyst with Personal Capital, recommends saving enough cash to cover three to six months of expenses based on your average monthly spending.

3. Maximize Your Tax Advantages

Saving for retirement comes with tax advantages. Contributions to a 401k or traditional IRA are made on a pretax basis, meaning the contribution is removed from your taxable income and thus reduces the taxes you'll pay for the year. Additionally, the first $2,500 of student loan interest you pay each year is tax-deductible.

Set Specific Goals

It's easy to say that you want to get out of debt or retire early. But for many people, those words never turn into action.

"Once you decide to invest in retirement, write down a specific plan," Gobler suggests. "Outline how much you'll put toward investing each month."

And make it automatic. Setting up automatic contributions to your 401k, Roth IRA, or other retirement investment vehicles gives you one less thing to worry about.

Dunlap said she uses visualization: "Picture 65-year-old you. Fantasize about how amazing you'll be as a retiree. People who create visual goals are more likely to achieve them, so do your best to picture what your ideal retirement would look like."

Mistake #2: Pulling From Retirement Savings

The pandemic has shown us that life can be unpredictable. Last year's CARES Act responded to economic hardships caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. In 2020, retirement savers could temporarily make penalty-free withdrawals from certain retirement plans for coronavirus-related expenses.

One survey revealed that retirement planners pulled out significant sums of money: 32% of respondents said they withdrew $75,000 or more from a retirement account, while 58% of those who took loans borrowed between $50,000 and $100,000.

In addition to covering everyday living expenses, people used the money for a variety of expenses:

41% put it toward medical expenses

32% funded home repairs

26% paid for auto repairs

23% covered tuition

21% helped family members

There are many valid reasons for dipping into your retirement savings early. However, to stay on track, Debbie Macey, a senior financial advisor at Personal Capital, recommends avoiding the mindset that your retirement money is accessible.

"Think of it this way: Rather than putting money ‘away,' you are actually ‘paying it forward,'" she said. "So before you take any money out, ask yourself: Do you actually need the money now?"

Moreover, don't just keep that conversation in your head, advisors say. Turn to both experts and those who know you best.

Mistake #3: Not Talking About Retirement

A recent survey about Love & Money found that people are putting off important money conversations with their significant other. More than half (58%) of the Americans surveyed said they wouldn't talk about their retirement plans outside of marriage. Of those, 12% think it's never appropriate to discuss post-work plans.

Lacey Cobb, director of advice solutions at Personal Capital, says that the conversation doesn't need to get too heavy. If your relationship is reaching the point that you may spend your future together, you can discuss budgeting and generally saving for the future.

"That should be the focus: Planting the seed and getting started early in general to set yourself up for success in the future," she advised.

While navigating the conversation with your significant other, the Personal Capital Retirement Planner could be a valuable tool to get you both aligned on your vision for the future. Nearly 3 million people use this technology to see what they can do to improve their chances of retirement success. With your partner, you can run different scenarios, see how your plans would have fared in historic market downturns, and get a spending plan for retirement.

In addition to talking through retirement with a significant other, people with complex financial lives may be wise to consider consulting a financial advisor.

More than half (52%) of working Americans agreed that after all the uncertainty of 2020, they are seeking more guidance on their financial strategy this year, a recent survey found. This includes consulting a financial advisor, either for the first time or more often, or also taking advantage of workplace resources.

Younger people are far more likely to pursue advice: 64% of Millennials and Gen Z respondents plan to seek more guidance, whereas only 38% of Boomers said they are asking for more help.

One of the most important roles of a financial advisor is removing emotions from money decisions. When a person has worked for years to amass personal wealth, only to see it fluctuate during market volatility, emotional detachment doesn't always come easily.

"It's sometimes hard to tune out all the noise of people telling you what the market is going to do next and what you should be buying or selling," said Craig Birk, chief investment officer at Personal Capital. "Working with a good financial advisor will give you an objective person to call when you're scared or not sure what to do."

About the Author

Kyle Ryan is a member of the Personal Capital Advisors Investment Committee. He also serves as Executive Vice President responsible for Personal Capital Advisors sales, client service, and investment operations. Previously, Kyle held senior management positions within Merrill Lynch and Fisher Investments. While at Fisher, he was responsible for managing nearly every aspect of the organization, including all global trading operations, investment research, portfolio implementation, and high net worth sales. Kyle graduated with honors from the University of California, Los Angeles.

DISCLOSURE:

This content is for informational purposes only and does not constitute investment advice.

In a separate referral arrangement between Personal Capital Corporation ("PCC") and Benzinga.com, Benzinga is paid between $70 and $150 for each person who uses Benzinga's webpage (www.Benzinga.com) to register with Personal Capital and links at least $100,000 in investable assets to Personal Capital's free financial dashboard. No fees or other amounts will be charged to investors by Benzinga or Personal Capital as a result of the referral arrangement. Investors that are referred to PCC and subsequently subscribe for investment advisory services provided by PCC's affiliated adviser, Personal Capital Advisors Corporation ("PCAC"), will not pay increased management fees or other similar compensation as a result of this arrangement. Additional information about PCAC is contained in Form ADV Part 2A available here.