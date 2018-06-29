Pursuing A Secure Retirement In The 21st Century

Have you heard the phrase “not your grandparents’ (or parents’) retirement”? It’s often used by industry professionals and the media when describing how today’s workers envision their golden years. Gone are the rocking chairs, replaced with a more active lifestyle that may include second careers, delayed retirements, philanthropy, and other endeavors. But this phrase also accurately reflects the current state of retirement planning.

Retirement Confidence: Then and Now

Generations ago, the American dream consisted in part of working for the same employer for 30+ years and then retiring at age 65 with a comfortable pension that provided a stream of income for life. Combined with Social Security, these pension payments gave many retirees the confidence that they would be able to maintain their standard of living.

However, over the past 30 years, the landscape has shifted, leaving many people worried about their financial security and the possibility of outliving their savings in retirement. According to a 2017 survey from The National Institute on Retirement Security, 76 percent of Americans surveyed are concerned about their ability to achieve a secure retirement. And 88 percent believe the nation is facing a retirement crisis.

What’s to blame for this more pessimistic outlook? Several factors, including:

The phase out of defined benefit plans. Originally intended to supplement pension plans, 401(k)s have become the retirement plan of choice for most employers, causing many to phase out or freeze existing defined benefit plans. As a result, individuals are now tasked with building an investment portfolio designed to help them pursue their retirement goals, and many feel ill-prepared to meet this challenge due to a lack of time, knowledge, or resources.

Lack of access. Many individuals do not have access to a workplace retirement plan, either because they're seasonal, part-time, or self-employed workers, or their employer simply doesn't offer one.

Uncertainty around Social Security. In the not too distant future, the Social Security Administration may start paying out more in benefits than it receives in revenues. Social Security has no true trust fund where surplus assets are invested to cover the shortfall; rather the government has spent all surplus revenues from the system. On top of that, the cost of living increases in Social Security payments for current retirees have been small to non-existent over the past few years. So people have been forced to lower their expectations as to how much they'll be able to rely on Social Security to supplement their retirement income.

Increasing healthcare costs and longer life expectancies. It's possible today's retirees may need to make their savings last 30 years or longer. And some couples may need $200,000 or more for medical expenses alone, according to the Employee Benefit Research Institute.

Competing financial priorities. Many people understand the importance of saving for retirement, but monthly bills and other financial obligations (e.g., student loans) often hamper their efforts.

Savings Snapshot

The impact of these obstacles is most evident when looking at retirement savings trends for 2017, which seem to indicate a large percentage of Americans may be falling behind.

FIGURE 1: 2017 RETIREMENT SAVINGS TRENDS.

Closing the Gap with Retirement Accounts

As mentioned above, 55 percent of Americans are saving for retirement using traditional bank savings accounts. And while using a savings account is better than not saving at all, it shouldn’t be the only option or the primary one because it could actually cost you money. Over time, inflation may erode the purchasing power of your savings and your net return may be lower than you think. Consider this, bank savings account interest rates currently range from less than 1 percent to 1.8 percent; inflation is running near 2 percent.

A more effective option may be to participate in your employer’s 401(k) or other retirement plan and/or contribute to an IRA. Through these vehicles, you usually have access to a broad range of investment choices that could potentially help your savings grow and outpace inflation. But more than that, retirement accounts can offer: