Easy Environmental Solutions Hits Key Expansion Milestone, Gears Up To Ship First EasyFEN To Kenya After Receiving Full Down Payment

Easy Environmental Solutions Inc., previously known as Digital Utilities Ventures Inc. DUTV and listed under the same name, just officially announced receiving the full down payment for the first EasyFEN™ waste-to-liquid microbial fertilizer unit in Africa. The unit will now be shipped to Kenya in the next 90 to 120 days, firmly establishing the company's Kenya launch and setting in motion what may be a large-scale initiative to combat food insecurity and soil degradation in a region where hunger remains a critical issue.

"This is a historic moment – not only for our company but for African agriculture," said Mark Gaalswyk, CEO of Easy Environmental Solutions. "The EasyFEN™ system isn't just sustainable; it's profitable, scalable and built to create lasting value for investors while transforming agriculture for entire nations. This is the model wherein doing the right thing for the planet also delivers strong financial returns."

At full capacity, a single EasyFEN unit is expected to generate approximately $19 million in recurring annual revenue. That creates a scalable, high-margin growth model for the company and its shareholders, reports Easy Environmental Solutions.

Fighting Famine At Its Source

One-third of Kenya's population lives below the poverty level, while 29% of the children in rural regions suffer from stunted growth due to famine. With 80% of the country's land area arid or semi-arid, growing nutritious foods is a huge challenge. Climate change and inefficient food systems only add to the pain and suffering.

It's not just Kenya that's plagued by famine. About two-thirds of the continent is arid or semi-arid, and a large portion of the land used for agriculture is drying up. Desertification is a huge problem made worse by climate change, leading to starvation and a dire need for a solution. As of 2023, one in five people in Africa was going hungry. By 2030, 582 million people are projected to be undernourished globally, with over half of them living in Africa. Finding ways to grow crops is important to the continent's survival.

That's where Easy Environmental Solutions comes in. Its EasyFEN Modular Microbe Fertilizer System is what the company describes as a decentralized, fully automatic "Fertilizer Plant in a Box" that can be deployed at rural agricultural co-ops and communities all over the world. The fully automatic system converts waste from each local community into Terreplenish, the company's organic microbial fertilizer that is made from recycled green biomass, food and crop waste and is targeted at lifeless, unproductive soil. The product can process two tons of biomass per hour, producing up to 2.7 million gallons of Terreplenish annually, reports Easy Environment Solutions.

Bringing Soil Back To Life

Validated by over 100 independent studies and backed by more than a decade of field data, the company says Terreplenish restores soil health, boosts yields and reduces irrigation or rainfall needs by up to 20%. Easy Environmental Solution says two gallons per acre delivers 45–60 lbs. of nitrogen and 15–20 lbs. of phosphorus, enabling each unit to treat 1.35 million acres (approximately 546,000 hectares) of farmland every year.

There are several other benefits to using Terreplenish, too, according to the company. They include improving plant growth, reducing chemical dependence and supporting sustainable, regenerative farming practices that strengthen soil health to naturally defend against fungal threats without the need for chemicals.

Spreading Across Africa

Once an EasyFEN unit is up and running, it can produce enough Terreplenish annually to support food production for more than five million people. As a result of that, it’s not only Kenya that is interested. Easy Environmental Solutions has already delivered Terreplenish samples to the Congo, Tanzania and Somalia, with field trials exceeding expectations, reports the company. The idea is to deploy as many EasyFEN units as it takes to make a tangible dent in the hunger situation in Africa.

"This isn't just about technology – it's about sovereignty, stability and long-term agricultural independence," said Bakry Osman, Director of Africa Operations. "Our goal is Terreplenish® in every African country by 2027. We're not offering short-term fixes. We're replacing broken systems at scale."

World hunger is a growing problem, and Africa is ground zero. With desertification worsening, leading to starvation, it’s a problem that needs a solution. Easy Environmental Solutions says it will soon demonstrate it has the answer in Kenya. With its first EasyFEN unit gearing up to be shipped and put into operation, it could be the start of a revolutionary agriculture shift for the better in Africa.

"This is what the world has been waiting for," said Nate Carpenter, Vice President of Global Operations – Eastern Hemisphere. "High profits for developers and affordable pricing for farmers. In an era of famine and water scarcity, the EasyFEN™ isn't just a solution – it's the new gold standard, and we're ready to lead the charge."

Featured image from Shutterstock.

This post contains sponsored content. This content is for informational purposes only and is not intended to be investing advice.