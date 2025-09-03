Easy Environmental Solutions Takes Step Forward In Fight Against Hunger Issues Across Africa As It Receives Initial Down Payment For Its Solution

After months of dialogue, Easy Environmental Solutions Inc. DUTV – formerly known as Digital Utilities Ventures, Inc. and listed under the same name – announced it received a deposit from an African client to deploy the company's EasyFENTM Modular Microbe Fertilizer System in Africa.

The company said it had received a deposit on the $1.7 million system (first of two ordered) which is the first step in its fight against hunger on the continent. It also means annual recurring revenue to Easy Environmental Solutions, Inc. of about $19 million for each EasyFEN unit it sells, running at 100% capacity.

EasyFEN Modular Microbe Fertilizer System is what the company describes as a decentralized, fully automatic "Fertilizer Plant in a Box" that can be deployed at rural agricultural co-ops and communities all over the world. The fully automatic system converts waste from each local community into Terreplenish, the company's organic microbial fertilizer that is made from recycled food and crop waste and is targeted at lifeless, unproductive soil. The product can process two tons of biomass per hour, producing up to 2.7 million gallons of fertilizer annually, reports Easy Environment Solutions.

"This down payment is not just a firm commitment of a buyer to a seller to proceed with manufacturing and delivery, but even more so a significant first step in eliminating starvation for all of Africa," said Mark Gaalswyk, CEO of Easy Environmental Solutions. "Once deployed, the unit will transform local waste into Terreplenish—a powerful, organic microbial fertilizer that replaces expensive chemical imports and rebuilds soil from the ground up. It's a scalable model for self-sufficiency, and we plan to replicate this approach in multiple African countries."

Fighting Hunger Through One EasyFEN At A Time

According to Easy Environmental Solutions, one EasyFEN can produce enough fully organic Terreplenish liquid microbial fertilizer to fertilize over 1 million acres of African farmland, which it said is enough to feed over 16 million people. The EasyFEN will utilize the plant juices of locally derived green biomass and mix them with the company's proprietary Terreplenish seed microbial inoculant to then grow the fully organic fertilizer in remote local African villages.

Easy Environmental Solutions says this not only eliminates greenhouse gas emissions but the expenses associated with using chemical fertilizers from outside Africa. That could reduce costs by two-thirds, reports the company. Terreplenish also needs 20% less rainfall or irrigation which makes it ideal for arid Africa.

After all, about two-thirds of the continent is arid or semi-arid, and a large portion of the land used for agriculture is drying up. Desertification is a huge problem made worse by climate change, leading to starvation and a dire need for a solution. As of 2023, one in five people in Africa was going hungry. By 2030, 582 million people are projected to be undernourished, with over half of them living in Africa.

Terreplenish's Healing Effect

EasyFEN and Terreplenish have the potential to positively impact that. Terreplenish works by introducing beneficial microbes into the soil. These microbes break down organic matter, release essential nutrients and create a more favorable environment for plant roots. This leads to improved soil structure, better water retention and increased nutrient availability for plants, reports the company.

Easy Environmental Solutions says there are several benefits to using Terreplenish including enhancing soil health, improving plant growth, increasing crop yields, reducing chemical dependence and supporting sustainable farming practices by improving the soil's health naturally without the need for chemicals. With just two gallons, the company says it naturally delivers 45–60 pounds of nitrogen and 15–20 pounds of phosphorus per acre and functions as a natural bio-fungicide, supporting long-term soil resilience and sustainability across a wide range of crops and climates.

Only The Beginning

"With worsening drought, rising crop prices and over 20% of Africa's population facing hunger, this system couldn't come at a more critical time," said Bakry Osman, Director of Africa Operations. "This is just the beginning. We're building systems that deliver food, hope and resilience—unit by unit."

The EasyFEN unit is expected to be completed and shipped to Northern Africa within 90 days. A single EasyFEN produces enough Terreplenish to treat more than 400,000 hectares annually. While that by itself won't make much of a dent in the over 300 million hectares of arable land under pressure from climate change, depleted soil and rising fertilizer costs in Africa, it is a start.

Easy Environmental Solutions has already delivered Terreplenish samples to the Congo and Somalia, with results exceeding expectations, reports the company. The early trials have driven demand and opened new doors for expansion, including this recent deal. This spring, Gaalswyk met with Mutahi Kagwe, the Cabinet Secretary for Agriculture and Livestock Development of Kenya, to discuss its solutions.

"EasyFEN units aren't just machines—they're strategic weapons in the fight against hunger. Each gallon of Terreplenish restores dignity, fuels self-reliance, and chips away at the root causes of food insecurity," says Nate Carpenter, President of Feed the Famished, a subsidiary of Easy Environmental Solutions. "This isn't a short-term fix—it's a scalable, long-term solution that's designed to disrupt the status quo."

Featured image from Shutterstock.

This post contains sponsored content. This content is for informational purposes only and is not intended to be investing advice.