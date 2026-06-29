5 Defense Stocks to Buy as the U.S. Restocks Its Arsenal

As the U.S. and Iran continue their “ceasefire but with bombs” campaign, a new investment trend is beginning to materialize.

Even if the fighting is winding down, the Department of Defense (DoD) has been using up munitions in Iran and Ukraine at an alarming rate, and now the grand restocking process has begun. The Trump administration has requested a $1.5 trillion Pentagon budget for fiscal 2027, of which more than half would go toward restocking munitions and weapons systems.

The market has yet to price in this tailwind for many U.S. defense contractors, creating an investment opportunity in the companies most likely to win these bids.

Here are the five stocks set to benefit most as the U.S. military restocks its arsenal.

Lockheed Martin Corp.

But it’s hard to ignore the fundamental tailwinds fueling the company’s bottom line. Lockheed is the prime source for the now-depleted THAAD interceptor missiles, as well as the GMLRS and HIMARS rocket systems, which are crucial to Ukrainian defense.

Despite the backlog and new-order tailwinds, the stock has been stuck in a sideways trading range since its losing streak was halted in late April.

However, technical signals are starting to perk up, and that could signal a new wave of momentum. The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) indicator has bounced from oversold to nearly positive territory, and the Relative Strength Index (RSI) has been trending up since the end of the volatile decline.

RTX Corp.

Management raised full-year 2026 EPS and sales guidance during its Q1 2026 earnings report in April, and reported new government contracts in all three divisions (Pratt, Collins, and Raytheon), including a new $1.1 billion deal for the AIM-9X sidewinder missile.

RTX has grown revenue by nearly 10% year-over-year (YoY), which is why it trades at a higher multiple than its peers on our list at 27 times forward earnings.

The stock also has more momentum than large-cap peers like LMT, up 4% in the last month, while other defense contractors stumbled. The long-term downtrend has been broken by recent price action, and the technicals have confirmed this momentum shift.

The RSI has pushed above 50 into bullish territory, and the MACD is now positive following a bullish cross in early May. RTX has the largest backlog and the deepest manufacturing repertoire, which is why it’s outperforming other contractors right now.

General Dynamics Corp.

At 20 times forward earnings, the stock is cheaper than the industry average, but not so cheap as to suggest long-term concerns. The company is also a Dividend Aristocrat with a 1.83% yield, 40% dividend payout ratio, and a 34-year track record of annual payout increases.

GD shares are up just over 3% so far this year, and now appear to be consolidating ahead of the next move. The range has tightened considerably over the last few weeks, and the 50-day and 200-day moving averages have also narrowed to nearly identical figures.

But the RSI and MACD suggest the next move will be bullish, and a strong Q2 report on July 29 could be the catalyst that ignites the rally.

L3Harris Technologies Inc.

The Missile Solutions division provides the rocket propulsion systems critical to THAAD and Tomahawk missiles, so it benefits from this chokepoint regardless of which contractor wins the final bid. And like its peers, it boasts a record $40 billion backlog and has already raised FY2026 EPS guidance.

LHX shares have fallen more than 20% over the last six weeks, but this could be a quality buying opportunity given the stock’s heavy oversoldness. The stock is back where it traded in December, forming a potential bottom as positive fundamental news comes in.

However, the RSI is struggling to break above the bullish threshold of 50, and the stock is likely to remain rangebound until this level is surpassed.

Kratos Defense and Security Solutions Inc.

But despite these fundamental advances, KTOS shares are highly volatile and trade at 78 times forward earnings and nearly 7 times sales.

After reaching $130 in January, the stock has pulled back more than 60% and is now deep in oversold territory. But the share price now aligns with the long-term trend in place before last summer’s breakout, and JPMorgan recently upgraded the stock to Overweight with a $82 price target, representing an upside of more than 40%.