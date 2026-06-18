3 Space Stocks to Buy Now That SpaceX Is Off the Table

SpaceX (NASDAQ:SPCX) just completed one of the biggest IPOs in history. Millions of investors wanted in. Most didn’t get what they asked for — and now they’re left wondering how to play the space economy without the stock that started the conversation.

But here’s the thing: some of the biggest gains from a landmark IPO don’t come from the company that went public. They come from the companies that benefit after it does — the suppliers, competitors, and infrastructure plays that suddenly find themselves in the spotlight.

There are three stocks in particular that fit that profile right now, and they’ve already started moving.

After a record-breaking $75 billion IPO, SpaceX has knocked Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) out of the fifth-largest company in the world. A lot of investors only got a fraction of the shares they wanted — if any at all.

But personally, I think they’re overlooking something much bigger.

The truth is, some of the best profits from history-making IPOs often come from the companies, suppliers, competitors, and industries that benefit after the launch. That’s why I want to show you three of the biggest space-related opportunities I’ve been watching — none of which require owning SpaceX itself.

If SpaceX is the king of the space economy, these are the companies fighting for the rest of the kingdom.

Rocket Lab

The company launches satellites and provides critical spacecraft technology to government and commercial customers around the world — a combination that has helped it build a strong reputation as a leading name in the rapidly expanding space economy.

The stock has backed that up: shares are up roughly 54% year to date and recently traded around $125, after the company beat Wall Street’s first-quarter expectations and locked in several new launch contracts.

At this point, Rocket Lab isn’t just another space stock. For many investors, it’s the closest thing to a SpaceX-style opportunity available in the public markets.

Intuitive Machines

Intuitive Machines (NASDAQ:LUNR) is focused on one of the most exciting corners of the space economy: the moon.

The company builds lunar landers and space infrastructure, and has become a key player in NASA’s Artemis program — the effort to return astronauts to the lunar surface and establish a long-term presence there. This isn’t space-stock hype. Intuitive Machines is working on some of the most ambitious projects in the industry today.

The stock reflects that ambition: LUNR is up roughly 89% year to date and recently traded near $34 per share. The company also completed a major acquisition of Launcher Space Systems, pushing its contract backlog above $1.1 billion.

Other companies worth watching in this category include Redwire Corporation (RDW), Momentus (MNTS), and Firefly Aerospace (FLY) — each attacking a different part of the space economy, from spacecraft components to in-space transportation.

AST SpaceMobile

Rockets grab the headlines, but the real recurring revenue opportunity in space may be happening much closer to Earth — in satellites, communications, and data.

If AST SpaceMobile can pull it off, it could fundamentally change how people connect in rural areas, remote regions, and places traditional cell towers can’t reach.

Even after a recent quarter where the company missed revenue estimates, investors are staying focused on the bigger picture: the commercial satellite rollout. That conviction has pushed shares up roughly 28% year to date, with the stock trading above $106.

When buyers pile into ASTS, this stock moves fast. That pattern has played out more than once over the past year.

Next week, I’ll show you a unique way to potentially profit from the SpaceX story — without buying a single share.