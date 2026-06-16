Under the Radar: Buying a Dollar for 85 Cents

One of the great ironies of investing is that Wall Street can spend enormous amounts of time trying to discover hidden value while simultaneously ignoring value sitting right in front of everyone.

Nowhere is this more evident than in the closed-end fund market.

Unlike traditional mutual funds or exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds have a fixed number of shares that trade on an exchange. Investors buy and sell those shares from one another rather than directly from the fund sponsor.

That simple structural difference creates one of the most persistent anomalies in finance.

A fund can own a dollar’s worth of assets and yet trade for 85 or 90 cents.

For deep-value investors, that is like finding a garage sale where every item is marked down before the haggling even begins.

Few investors have recognized this opportunity more effectively than Boaz Weinstein and his firm, Saba Capital Management.

Over the past several years, Saba Capital has become one of the most influential—and controversial—players in the closed-end fund universe. The firm has built substantial positions in funds trading at wide discounts to net asset value and then pushed management teams and boards to take actions designed to unlock shareholder value.

The basic thesis is remarkably simple.

If a fund owns assets worth $100 per share but trades in the market for $85, investors are effectively buying those assets at a 15% discount. If management takes steps that narrow or eliminate the discount, shareholders can earn attractive returns even if the underlying portfolio does nothing.

That is classic value investing.

Benjamin Graham would have understood the appeal immediately.

The challenge is that discounts can persist for years. Fund sponsors often collect management fees based on assets under management. Those fees continue whether shares trade at a premium, a discount, or exactly at net asset value.

Investors may dislike the discount.

Management does not always have strong incentives to eliminate it.

That is where activists such as Saba enter the picture.

The firm has developed a playbook that includes proxy contests, board nominations, tender offers, share repurchases, fund mergers, and, in some cases, converting a closed-end fund into an open-end structure.

Each of these actions can help close the gap between market price and underlying asset value.

Not surprisingly, these campaigns have generated fierce resistance from many fund sponsors.

Supporters argue Saba is simply defending shareholder interests. If investors own assets worth a dollar but can only sell them for 85 cents, something is broken.

Critics argue activists focus too heavily on short-term discount reduction and may disrupt long-term investment strategies.

The truth, as usual, lies somewhere in between.

Not every discount represents an opportunity.

Some funds deserve to trade below net asset value because they own difficult-to-value securities, employ excessive leverage, or charge management fees that resemble luxury resort prices.

A wide discount alone is not an investment thesis.

The key is determining whether the discount is justified.

That process begins with understanding the assets inside the fund. A portfolio of liquid investment-grade bonds trading at a 15% discount deserves a very different analysis than a highly leveraged emerging-market debt fund trading at the same discount.

Investors should also evaluate management quality, expense ratios, distribution sustainability, leverage levels, and board responsiveness.

A discount becomes far more interesting when management has demonstrated a willingness to take shareholder-friendly actions.

Saba’s activities highlight another important reality.

The closed-end fund market remains one of the few corners of Wall Street where inefficiencies regularly survive.

Institutional investors often overlook smaller funds. Retail investors frequently focus on distribution yields rather than asset values. Financial advisors may concentrate on income generation while paying less attention to discount dynamics.

Those factors can create opportunities for patient investors willing to do the work.

Income investors have long appreciated closed-end funds because many offer yields significantly above those available from traditional stock and bond portfolios.

However, combining a high yield with a meaningful discount creates the possibility of a double payoff.

Investors receive income while waiting for the discount to narrow.

That combination explains why many value investors find the sector so compelling.

The current environment may be particularly favorable for closed-end fund investors. Rising interest rates over the past several years pressured many income-oriented funds and widened discounts across multiple categories.

While some discounts have narrowed, many remain well above historical averages.

For investors willing to tolerate volatility and conduct careful research, opportunities still exist.

The lesson from Saba Capital’s success is not that every activist campaign will win or that every discounted fund is a bargain.

It is simply a reminder that market inefficiencies still exist.

Even in an era dominated by algorithms, artificial intelligence, and instant information, investors can occasionally buy a dollar for 85 cents.

That idea worked for Graham.

It worked for Buffett in his early partnership days.

It has worked for Saba Capital.

Most importantly, it can still work for individual investors willing to do the homework.

Highland Opportunities and Income Fund (NYSE:HFRO)

Highland Opportunities and Income Fund may be one of the most intriguing opportunities in the entire closed-end fund universe.

The fund continues to trade at a substantial discount to its reported net asset value, reflecting investor skepticism about certain portfolio holdings and the complexity of its asset base.

Saba Capital has steadily accumulated shares, apparently convinced that the discount has become excessive relative to the underlying value of the portfolio.

The investment case received another boost this month when the fund announced a new $100 million share repurchase authorization, including plans to deploy roughly $20 million in the near term.

Share buybacks executed at steep discounts create value for remaining shareholders and represent one of the most effective tools available for narrowing the gap between market price and net asset value.

Combined with prior tender offers, portfolio optimization efforts, and ongoing discount-reduction initiatives, the repurchase program suggests management is becoming increasingly focused on unlocking shareholder value.

For patient investors willing to tolerate complexity, HFRO remains exactly the type of deeply discounted asset that has historically attracted activist investors such as Saba.

Oxford Lane Capital (NASDAQ:OXLC)

Oxford Lane Capital represents a very different type of opportunity.

The fund invests primarily in equity tranches of collateralized loan obligations, one of the highest-yielding segments of the credit markets.

OXLC has long attracted income investors with its double-digit distribution yield, but the shares can experience significant volatility as sentiment toward leveraged credit markets shifts.

Saba’s interest suggests the firm sees value not only in the underlying portfolio but also in the discount dynamics that periodically emerge in the closed-end fund market.

With corporate credit fundamentals remaining relatively healthy and loan default rates still manageable, OXLC offers investors substantial income while providing activists another potential avenue for discount reduction.

Clough Global Opportunities Fund (NYSE:GLO)

The Clough Global Opportunities Fund is another closed-end fund that has attracted Saba Capital’s attention.

The fund invests in a globally diversified portfolio of equities and fixed-income securities, providing exposure to opportunities across both developed and emerging markets.

Despite holding many recognizable companies and income-producing assets, GLO has often traded at a meaningful discount to net asset value, creating the type of disconnect activist investors seek.

Saba’s involvement reflects the belief that shareholder-friendly actions such as tender offers, share repurchases, governance changes, or other capital-allocation initiatives could help narrow that discount over time.

Meanwhile, investors are paid an attractive distribution while they wait.

For value-oriented income investors, GLO offers an appealing combination of global diversification, meaningful cash flow, and potential upside if the discount to net asset value eventually closes.