5 High-Momentum Bank Stocks with Big Dividends

When tech stocks are flying high, it can be easy to forget about the steady, dividend-paying stocks that often stabilize a portfolio.

But a dividend stock doesn't have to be boring. Many dividend-paying stocks are currently enjoying strong upward momentum, especially a select few in the financial sector.

The five stocks we'll be looking at today all fit several key characteristics: each is a prominent name in the banking sector with a market cap of at least $5 billion. Each stock also yields a 2% dividend with a dividend payout ratio (DPR) under 50, and a minimum Benzinga Edge Momentum Score of 80.

Here are five high-momentum bank stocks with juicy dividends.

The Toronto Dominion Bank

Benzinga Edge Momentum Score: 87.19

Morgan Stanley

Benzinga Edge Momentum Score: 81.33

Morgan Stanley reported its Q1 earnings on April 15 (because bankers apparently have a sense of humor), and the stock jumped 4.5% that day. But the breakout began in March when downward momentum was reversed at the 200-day moving average, and the stock quickly retook the 50-day moving average in early April. Shares are now trading at new all-time highs, and the RSI remains under 70, giving this rally more room to breathe.

State Street Corp.

Benzinga Edge Momentum Score: 86.35

STT shares broke out with the rest of the market in the first week of April, rising above the 50-day moving average and triggering bullish RSI signals. The stock's outsized April gain sent the RSI into overbought territory, but now the price is consolidating around the $150 level, giving the RSI space to get back under 70.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Benzinga Edge Momentum Score: 87.55

CM shares pay a 2.65% dividend yield, with a payout ratio of 41%, which is on the high side for the banking sector but not enough to raise any red flags (especially for a bank sitting on $92 billion in cash). The technical signals are also strong, with healthy support along the 50-day moving average. The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) indicator also hints at more upward momentum as it heads for a bullish crossover.

Victory Capital Holdings Inc.

Benzinga Edge Momentum Score: 80.65

The stock's breakout started long before the May 6th earnings news had hit the markets. Shares broke above the 200-day and 50-day moving averages in quick succession back in early April, which boosted the RSI into bullish territory over 50. Now that the rally has stalled, this could offer a new entry point for investors, with the RSI finally back under 70 for the first time in two weeks.