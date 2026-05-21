Contribute
España
Italia
대한민국
日本
Français

Benzinga

Research
My Stocks
Tools
Free Benzinga Pro Trial
WallStreet.Banks.Shutterstock
May 21, 2026 3:29 PM 6 min read

5 High-Momentum Bank Stocks with Big Dividends

When tech stocks are flying high, it can be easy to forget about the steady, dividend-paying stocks that often stabilize a portfolio.

But a dividend stock doesn't have to be boring. Many dividend-paying stocks are currently enjoying strong upward momentum, especially a select few in the financial sector.

The five stocks we'll be looking at today all fit several key characteristics: each is a prominent name in the banking sector with a market cap of at least $5 billion. Each stock also yields a 2% dividend with a dividend payout ratio (DPR) under 50, and a minimum Benzinga Edge Momentum Score of 80.

Here are five high-momentum bank stocks with juicy dividends.

The Toronto Dominion Bank

Benzinga Edge Momentum Score: 87.19

Morgan Stanley

Benzinga Edge Momentum Score: 81.33

Morgan Stanley reported its Q1 earnings on April 15 (because bankers apparently have a sense of humor), and the stock jumped 4.5% that day. But the breakout began in March when downward momentum was reversed at the 200-day moving average, and the stock quickly retook the 50-day moving average in early April. Shares are now trading at new all-time highs, and the RSI remains under 70, giving this rally more room to breathe.

State Street Corp.

Benzinga Edge Momentum Score: 86.35

STT shares broke out with the rest of the market in the first week of April, rising above the 50-day moving average and triggering bullish RSI signals. The stock's outsized April gain sent the RSI into overbought territory, but now the price is consolidating around the $150 level, giving the RSI space to get back under 70.  

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Benzinga Edge Momentum Score: 87.55

CM shares pay a 2.65% dividend yield, with a payout ratio of 41%, which is on the high side for the banking sector but not enough to raise any red flags (especially for a bank sitting on $92 billion in cash). The technical signals are also strong, with healthy support along the 50-day moving average. The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) indicator also hints at more upward momentum as it heads for a bullish crossover.

Victory Capital Holdings Inc.

Benzinga Edge Momentum Score: 80.65

The stock's breakout started long before the May 6th earnings news had hit the markets. Shares broke above the 200-day and 50-day moving averages in quick succession back in early April, which boosted the RSI into bullish territory over 50. Now that the rally has stalled, this could offer a new entry point for investors, with the RSI finally back under 70 for the first time in two weeks.

Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2026 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

To add Benzinga News as your preferred source on Google, click here.

Connect With Us
instagramlinkedinyoutubeblueskymastodon
About Benzinga
Market Resources
Trading Tools & Education
Ring the Bell
© 2026 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved