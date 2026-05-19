Under the Radar: The Best Investors You've Never Heard Of

The greatest edge in investing has never been access to information.

The internet solved that problem years ago. We are drowning in information. Earnings calls, SEC filings, podcasts, newsletters, social media threads, television panels, and enough market commentary to fill a warehouse every week.

Information is not scarce. Judgment is.

The edge today is knowing where to look, who to ignore, and whose work deserves your attention.

Most investors spend their days glued to television panels featuring overconfident economists and hedge fund tourists explaining why the market moved 0.7% on a Tuesday afternoon. Meanwhile, somewhere in Dallas, Singapore, Omaha, Toronto, Tokyo, or a tiny office above a bank branch in rural Iowa, there is a quiet investor compounding capital at 18% a year while almost nobody knows his name.

Those are the people worth studying.

One of the best habits I ever developed as an investor was hunting for obscure managers with extraordinary long-term track records.

Not because I want to hand them my money.

Most of the time, I do not want the fees, the lockups, the tax structure, or the limitations that come with outside capital management.

What I want are the ideas.

I want the frameworks.

I want to understand how they think about:

Risk

Valuation

Capital allocation

Credit

Management quality

Market psychology

In essence, I want to recruit them into the world's greatest free research department.

The beautiful thing about modern markets is that successful investors leave footprints everywhere.

SEC filings. Annual letters. Conference presentations. Interviews on obscure podcasts. Local business journals. Regulatory disclosures. Tiny fund websites that still look like they were built in 1998.

You would be shocked how much intellectual gold is buried in those places.

The problem is that most investors are too busy chasing headlines to dig for it.

When I find a manager with a long history of outperformance, I start with one simple question:

How did they do it?

Not the marketing version.

Not the CNBC version.

I want the actual process.

Did they focus on balance sheet strength? Small-cap neglect? Asset values? Cyclical dislocations? Credit spreads? Founder ownership? Insider buying? Momentum? Distressed debt?

The best investors usually have a repeatable framework rooted in human behavior and institutional constraints. They understand where the market consistently misprices risk because people, institutions, and algorithms are wired to make the same mistakes over and over again.

The next thing I look for is intellectual honesty.

Great investors change their minds when facts change.

Frauds and mediocrities double down on narratives.

Read enough old shareholder letters and you can separate the two pretty quickly. The best managers openly discuss mistakes. They explain where assumptions failed. They refine their process in public.

That is incredibly valuable.

You are effectively getting decades of market tuition for free.

One reason I spend so much time looking at unknown or underfollowed investors is that the famous names are often picked clean.

Once someone becomes a financial celebrity, the usefulness of following them declines. Every idea gets front-run. Every filing becomes an event. Entire ecosystems form around copying their trades.

There is still value there, but the real opportunity usually lies several layers below the celebrity tier.

I would rather study a manager running $300 million quietly out of a secondary-market city who has beaten the indexes for fifteen years than listen to another macro tourist predict twelve of the last two recessions on television.

Small, successful investors also tend to fish where the big money cannot go.

They buy tiny banks trading below tangible book value. They accumulate overlooked Japanese net-nets. They buy cyclical industrials when everyone else is panicking about temporary earnings declines.

They understand that real money is made in neglected corners of the market where institutional mandates, liquidity constraints, and career risk force large funds to stay away.

The giant asset-gathering firms have to own the same crowded mega-cap names because they literally cannot move the needle with anything smaller.

The obscure managers still have the freedom to hunt where the bargains live.

That matters enormously today because we are living in a market increasingly dominated by index concentration, passive flows, and momentum chasing.

Entire sectors are ignored for years at a time.

Community banks. Small-cap industrials. Foreign value stocks. REITs. Energy infrastructure. Shipping. Asset-heavy cyclicals.

These are precisely the kinds of areas where intelligent independent investors can still generate absurdly good returns if they have patience and discipline.

This is one reason I spend so much time reading 13D filings, quarterly holdings reports, conference transcripts, and obscure investor presentations.

If a smart investor with a proven record suddenly starts buying a deeply discounted bank, I want to know why.

If a respected value investor begins accumulating copper miners despite ugly short-term sentiment, I pay attention.

If a successful small-cap manager starts buying software companies after a massive selloff, that tells me something about where the opportunity set may be shifting.

You do not blindly copy these investors.

That is critical.

Cloning without understanding is intellectual laziness masquerading as research.

Your job is to steal the idea and then do your own work.

Read the filings. Study the balance sheet. Examine the credit profile. Understand the industry structure. Evaluate management incentives. Determine valuation. Look at price action and momentum.

Use the idea as a starting point — not a final answer.

Think of it this way. If a brilliant investor spends six months researching a stock and then quietly builds a position, they have already done an enormous amount of filtering work for you.

Out of thousands of public companies, they narrowed the field to one.

That alone has tremendous value.

Your task becomes verifying whether the thesis holds up and whether it fits your own framework and risk tolerance.

One such investor is Maple Rock Capital, the Toronto-based investment firm founded by Xavier Majic.

Outside institutional investing circles, the firm remains relatively unknown.

That is a mistake.

Maple Rock has quietly built one of the strongest long-term records in the hedge fund world by doing something increasingly rare in modern markets:

Deep fundamental work in cyclical and unpopular industries.

Majic is an unusual character in the investment business. Before entering finance, he played professional hockey and captained Canada's national team. After earning an MBA from Harvard and working at San Francisco hedge funds, he launched Maple Rock in 2015 with a strategy centered on finding deeply misunderstood businesses with asymmetric upside potential.

What makes the firm fascinating is not merely the performance — although that has been exceptional.

It is the intellectual framework behind it.

In other words, they are doing the kind of work investors should be doing instead of listening to the nattering nincompoops of the internet scream about every economic headline. Unknown investors with exceptional records are one of the greatest free research resources in the world. Maple Rock Capital Partners is an excellent place to start.

One of the things that makes Maple Rock Capital Partners worth studying is the firm's willingness to go where most institutional investors refuse to tread. Xavier Majic and his team are not chasing crowded mega cap momentum trades. They spend an enormous amount of time in cyclical industries, misunderstood balance sheets, and sectors the market has already declared dead. Their first quarter activity offered a textbook example of that philosophy in action.

Taken together, these positions tell you a great deal about how Maple Rock thinks. The firm consistently hunts in cyclical, unloved, and asset heavy sectors where expectations are depressed and upside can become explosive when conditions merely improve from terrible to mediocre. That is exactly the kind of thinking individual investors should study carefully.