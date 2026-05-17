The Stocks Behind the Stocks Every AI Investor Is Missing

Alex Sacerdote doesn’t chase trends. He positions ahead of them, then waits for everyone else to catch up. His firm, Whale Rock Capital Management, built a reputation doing exactly that — calling the cloud computing boom early, loading up on AI infrastructure before it was a consensus trade, and posting 54% returns in 2024 while most investors were still arguing about whether the AI rally had legs.

Now Whale Rock’s latest 13-F filing reveals five stocks Sacerdote was quietly buying in Q1 — and none of them are the household names you’d expect from a fund with a $10 billion AI thesis. No Nvidia. No Microsoft. Instead, Sacerdote is moving into the less-covered infrastructure layer: the test equipment makers, the semiconductor tool suppliers, the DevOps platforms — the companies that don’t make the headlines but don’t miss the upside either.

This matters because Whale Rock has a track record of being early and right. When the firm builds a new position, it’s not a diversification play — it’s a conviction bet built on thousands of management meetings and a research process that traces back to Sacerdote’s years as a Fidelity sector portfolio manager. These five stocks represent where one of the most closely watched technology investors on Wall Street thinks the next S-curve begins.

Who Is Whale Rock — and Why Does It Matter What They Buy?

Few hedge funds embody concentrated conviction investing quite like Whale Rock Capital Management. Founded in 2006 by Alex Sacerdote, the Boston-based firm built its reputation doing one thing exceptionally well: identifying massive technological shifts early and betting aggressively on the companies most likely to dominate them.

Sacerdote didn’t come from nowhere. Before launching Whale Rock, he spent years at Fidelity Investments as both an analyst and sector portfolio manager focused on technology stocks. Before Fidelity, he worked in technology, media, and telecommunications investment banking at Citigroup, and held an operating role at an internet advertising startup during the first dot-com era.

The core intellectual framework is what Sacerdote calls the “S-curve” approach. Technological adoption tends to move slowly at first, then accelerates dramatically as it reaches critical mass, before eventually flattening out. The trick is identifying where an industry or company sits on that curve before Wall Street fully appreciates the magnitude of the coming growth. Sacerdote built Whale Rock around finding those inflection points.

The returns have been exceptional, though not without volatility. Institutional Investor reported that Whale Rock’s long-only fund gained 59.3% in 2023. The flagship hedge fund followed with a roughly 54% gain in 2024 as AI-related positions surged, propelling Sacerdote onto Institutional Investor’s annual list of the highest-earning hedge fund managers.

Whale Rock also differentiates itself through research intensity. The investment team reportedly conducts thousands of meetings annually with company management teams, suppliers, customers, and industry experts to identify durable competitive advantages before they show up in earnings estimates.

In many ways, Whale Rock represents the evolution of the old Fidelity growth-investing culture into the modern AI era — deep fundamental research discipline married to a concentrated hedge fund structure focused almost entirely on technological disruption. When Sacerdote and his team build a large position, Wall Street pays attention.

The Five Stocks Whale Rock Was Buying in Q1

1. Viavi Solutions (VIAV)

Viavi Solutions is the kind of technology infrastructure company that rarely generates excitement — and quietly becomes indispensable. The company dominates niche areas of optical networking test equipment, network monitoring, and communications infrastructure diagnostics. As hyperscale data centers, AI clusters, telecom networks, and cloud infrastructure grow more complex, the need to test and validate those systems grows with them.

2. Advanced Energy Industries (AEIS)

Advanced Energy Industries sits at the center of several secular growth trends Whale Rock has aggressively pursued for years. The company provides highly engineered power conversion systems used in semiconductor manufacturing, industrial applications, data centers, and precision manufacturing environments.

3. MKS Instruments (MKSI)

MKS Instruments fits naturally alongside AEIS in the Whale Rock framework. MKS supplies critical process technologies, lasers, vacuum systems, photonics components, and advanced manufacturing tools tied heavily to semiconductor fabrication and industrial automation. After its acquisition of Atotech expanded its electronics and specialty manufacturing footprint, MKSI became even more deeply embedded in the advanced electronics supply chain.

4. Klaviyo (KVYO)

Whale Rock has historically excelled at identifying software businesses sitting at the intersection of data, automation, and recurring revenue growth. KVYO’s strong organic growth, high gross margins, and expanding enterprise opportunity fit naturally within Sacerdote’s S-curve investing framework. The company also carries the operating leverage growth investors love to see as software firms mature and scale.

5. JFrog (FROG)