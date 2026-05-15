One Blue-Chip Stock Is Up 11% While the S&P 500 Struggles

What’s driving it — and whether it can last — is a more complicated story. One that involves a 64-year dividend streak, a blockbuster cancer drug pipeline, thousands of pending lawsuits, and a nearly unanimous buy call from Wall Street analysts who’ve seen all of it and still like the stock.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has always occupied a singular place in both corporate America and on Wall Street.

That’s just for starters. Among institutional investors, Johnson & Johnson has long been a “buy and hold” cornerstone, and for straightforward reasons. The stock checks nearly every box serious money managers look for in a core holding: durable earnings growth, recession resistance, steady and growing dividends, and revenue streams diversified enough that no single setback can knock the whole thing over.

For years, some analysts have called JNJ a “sleep well at night” stock. Is that still the right call in 2026? Here’s what the latest data and the analysts who cover it most closely say.

A Routinely Robust Recommendation

Let’s start with the consensus view.

Trading at $230 per share and up 11% year-to-date, a Benzinga review of analyst sentiment from Leerink Partners, Barclays, and Stifel shows approximately 12% share-price upside from current levels, with an average price target of $257.

Benzinga’s analysis flags JNJ as a top pick primarily because of its strong performance in MedTech and Vision, as well as plans to spin off its Ortho business in 2027 and the upcoming launch of TECNIS PureSee. “JNJ’s focus on double-digit sales growth and disciplined capital allocation makes it a favorable investment choice,” the analysis noted, “with expansion opportunities in the Asia Pacific region.”

TD Cowen, which kept its Buy rating with a $250 target, said JNJ “boasts the key qualities we seek in pharma stocks.”

Live on Sunday: The Short-Term Strategy for Trading Oil, VIX, and SPY Volatility

Diversification Is the Whole Game

One reason analysts stay bullish regardless of near-term noise: J&J is not really a single company. It’s 28 of them, each generating more than $1 billion a year.

Unlike pure-play pharmaceutical companies that rise and fall with a handful of blockbuster drugs, J&J operates across both Innovative Medicine and MedTech, two businesses large enough that weakness in one can be absorbed by strength in the other. That structural diversification is what keeps institutional investors comfortable holding the stock through rough patches.

A Dividend King, by a Wide Margin

J&J doesn’t just pay dividends, it has raised them every year for 64 consecutive years, earning Dividend King status with room to spare. (The threshold for that designation is 50 consecutive years of increases.)

The most recent hike, announced in April and payable in May, was a 3.1% increase from $1.30 to $1.34 per share per quarter. That brings the annual dividend to $5.36 per share, up from $5.20. Since 2021, J&J has raised its dividend five times, at an average annual increase of 5.37%.

That combination of consistency and growth makes JNJ a natural magnet for retirees, pension funds, and income-focused institutional managers, investors who prize durable cash flow and disciplined management above almost everything else. J&J reliably delivers both.

Oncology: A Burgeoning Revenue Engine

Beyond the headline numbers, there’s a specific reason analysts are increasingly excited about J&J’s long-term trajectory: oncology.

J&J generated more than $25 billion in oncology sales in 2025, led by two blockbusters. Darzalex, used to treat multiple myeloma, continues to drive strong global demand. Carvykti, J&J’s CAR-T cell therapy, is viewed by several analysts as one of the company’s most important future growth drivers. Meanwhile, newer immunology products like Tremfya are helping offset revenue lost to biosimilar competition for Stelara.

CEO Joaquin Duato has made no secret of the strategy: concentrate investment in high-growth therapeutic areas, oncology, neuroscience, immunology, and build a clear path to double-digit growth by 2030. Analysts appear increasingly convinced it’s working.

MedTech is part of that story, too. With sales up 7.7% to $8.6 billion year-over-year, the division spans cardiovascular devices, orthopedics, surgical systems, and robotic-assisted surgery. Analysts have specifically flagged J&J’s Ottava robotic surgery platform as a potential powerhouse in what is expected to be one of healthcare’s fastest-growing markets.

A Few Notes of Caution

JNJ is not a risk-free investment, and no honest analyst is claiming otherwise.

The company still faces thousands of pending talcum-powder lawsuits, creating a legal liability overhang that is difficult to fully quantify. Stelara, one of J&J’s highest-earning drugs, saw sales drop roughly 60% year-over-year in the latest quarter following biosimilar competition. Patent expirations remain a structural headwind, and J&J faces a competitive M&A environment as it pursues early-stage pharmaceutical deals.

Some analysts also believe management’s guidance is deliberately conservative, possibly limiting near-term upside. Leerink’s Risinger, despite his recent upgrade, described the updated outlook as “conservative” relative to the company’s actual operating performance.

Benzinga’s analysis flagged the litigation risks specifically, noting they “could weigh on the company’s financial performance in the coming years, despite its strong position in the MedTech market and a diverse portfolio of products.”

Most analysts, however, appear comfortable with those risks — because of what’s on the other side of the ledger: scale, diversification, a blue-chip dividend track record, and a pipeline pointing toward double-digit growth. In a market where the S&P 500 has spent 2026 looking for its footing, JNJ offers something increasingly rare: a large-cap stock that income investors and growth investors can both defend owning.

For investors who need to sleep at night, that might be exactly enough.