Alpha Buying: Brilliance Capital and the Discipline of Long-Term China Investing

Hong Kong has produced more than its share of flashy hedge funds over the years. Most of them arrive with a slick deck, a macro forecast built on ten impossible assumptions, and a marketing team that talks about "paradigm shifts" and "transformational disruption" while levering up into the latest fashionable trade. Then the cycle turns, liquidity disappears, and the brilliance vanishes right along with the assets under management.

That is what makes Brilliance Asset Management such an interesting firm. They built their reputation the old-fashioned way. They studied industries. They studied balance sheets. They studied long-term economic trends inside China and across Asia. Most importantly, they developed a willingness to hold unpopular positions long enough for the economics of the underlying business to matter more than the noise of the market.

Brilliance Capital was founded in 2013 by Shi Lin, a Chinese investor who developed a reputation for deep fundamental research and a long horizon in a market increasingly dominated by trading flows, momentum speculation, and government policy rumors. The firm established operations in Hong Kong, with research operations spread across mainland China, particularly Beijing and Shanghai.

That structure matters because the best China investors have always understood that spreadsheets alone do not explain China. You need people on the ground talking to suppliers, distributors, competitors, customers, and regulators.

The philosophy of Brilliance Capital sounds deceptively simple. The firm says it invests in "the fundamental economics of industries" and seeks "long-term structural winners." That sounds almost boring in a financial world addicted to complexity, but boring has a funny habit of outperforming over time.

Great investors usually reduce complicated problems into a few simple truths:

Which industries have durable demand growth?

Which companies possess scale advantages?

Which management teams allocate capital intelligently?

Which businesses can compound earnings for years without requiring heroic assumptions?

Brilliance focused heavily on sectors tied to the rise of the Chinese middle class and the modernization of the Chinese economy. Consumer brands, leisure companies, internet platforms, advanced manufacturing firms, pharmaceuticals, and service businesses became central themes in their portfolios.

The bet was straightforward.

Hundreds of millions of Chinese consumers were moving from subsistence spending toward discretionary spending. That created enormous tailwinds for companies capable of building trusted brands and scalable distribution systems.

This was not simply a "buy China" strategy. Plenty of investors lost fortunes treating China like a monolithic growth trade. Brilliance instead approached the market as a collection of individual businesses operating inside long-duration secular trends.

There is a massive difference between owning a structurally advantaged company and simply buying whatever happens to be listed in a fast-growing economy.

One approach is investing.

The other is tourism with a Bloomberg terminal.

Over time, the firm built a reputation as one of the more intellectually disciplined China-focused hedge funds. By 2022, Brilliance reportedly managed roughly $2.2 billion, with capital coming from pensions, endowments, family offices, and institutional investors across North America, Europe, and Asia.

What stands out in those disclosures is the meaningful amount of internal capital invested alongside clients. Founder and family money reportedly represented about 14% of firm assets. That tends to sharpen the research process considerably. Portfolio volatility feels very different when your own money is on the line beside your investors.

One of the characteristics separating firms like Brilliance from the instant experts of the internet is their willingness to think in terms of industrial structure instead of headlines. During periods when global investors became obsessed with short-term political fears surrounding China, firms like Brilliance kept asking the more important question:

Which businesses will emerge stronger five years from now?

The firm also developed a reputation for combining top-down macro awareness with bottom-up company analysis. That combination matters enormously in Asia because policy changes, liquidity conditions, and credit cycles can alter the operating environment quickly. Brilliance attempted to identify sectors aligned with long-term national priorities while still demanding strong economics at the company level.

Like every serious China-focused investor, Brilliance has also endured painful drawdowns. The Chinese equity market has become increasingly volatile over the last several years as property market stress, regulatory crackdowns, geopolitical tensions, and slowing growth weighed on valuations. Reports indicated the firm suffered during the sharp selloff in Chinese technology and growth stocks before rebounding strongly during subsequent recoveries.

That is the nature of concentrated fundamental investing in volatile markets.

Anyone claiming to produce smooth returns in emerging markets without occasional pain is probably selling something other than the truth.

What makes Brilliance worth studying is not that they avoided volatility. It is that they maintained a coherent intellectual framework through volatility. They continued focusing on analyzable businesses tied to durable economic trends instead of chasing fashionable narratives.

That discipline is increasingly rare in modern asset management, where quarterly asset gathering often matters more than long-term compounding.

There is also something refreshingly old-school about the firm's emphasis on learning. Their own materials repeatedly describe Brilliance as a "learning organization" focused on accumulating knowledge through reading, work, and travel.

That sounds almost quaint in an era where half the industry seems convinced that scrolling social media sentiment feeds qualifies as research.

The reality is that durable investing success usually comes from deep accumulated understanding developed over decades rather than reacting to whatever panic or excitement dominates financial television this afternoon.

Hong Kong remains one of the world's great financial crossroads despite all the political and economic handwringing of recent years. Firms like Brilliance Capital represent an important part of that ecosystem. They combine mainland Chinese research access with global institutional standards and a long-term investment orientation.

Whether Chinese equities enter another major bull market or remain trapped in a prolonged restructuring phase, firms capable of genuine bottom-up analysis will continue finding opportunities.

Markets eventually humble the storytellers and reward the serious students of business economics.

Brilliance Capital built its reputation betting that fundamental research, industry knowledge, and patience still matter.

Over the long run, that is usually a pretty good wager.

Here are five stocks Brilliance was buying in the first quarter of 2026:

Full Truck Alliance – (NYSE:YMM)

Full Truck Alliance is exactly the type of business that fits the Brilliance Capital framework. The company operates the "Uber for trucking" platform in China, matching shippers with truckers across one of the largest freight markets in the world.

Brilliance has historically favored businesses benefiting from structural efficiency improvements inside the Chinese economy, and YMM sits directly in the middle of that trend. China's logistics system has long suffered from fragmentation, empty backhauls, and poor pricing transparency. Full Truck Alliance uses technology and network scale to reduce those inefficiencies while building a dominant freight marketplace.

As China slowly transitions from a debt-fueled property economy toward a more consumption- and manufacturing-driven system, logistics infrastructure becomes even more critical. The company also generates significant cash flow and possesses an asset-light model that can scale without requiring enormous capital investment.

In a market full of speculative stories, YMM looks like a real business solving a real economic problem.

Kanzhun Limited – (NASDAQ:BZ)

Kanzhun Limited, the operator of Boss Zhipin, represents another classic Brilliance Capital-style investment tied to long-term structural modernization in China.

The company essentially digitized recruiting and white-collar hiring through a mobile-first platform that directly connects employers and job seekers. That may sound ordinary to American investors accustomed to LinkedIn and Indeed, but China's labor markets historically operated with enormous inefficiencies, especially for skilled private-sector employment.

Boss Zhipin became dominant because it simplified and accelerated the hiring process in a country where labor mobility and private enterprise growth remain central economic themes.

Brilliance tends to favor companies that become embedded infrastructure inside growing sectors, and BZ increasingly functions as part of the operating infrastructure for China's private economy.

The firm also likely appreciates the network-effect characteristics of the business. Once enough employers and job seekers gather on the platform, the competitive moat widens considerably.

ZTO Express – (NYSE:ZTO)

ZTO Express is one of the clearest examples of Brilliance Capital's preference for dominant operators positioned inside durable secular growth trends.

China's e-commerce market continues to expand despite all the macro handwringing surrounding the country, and parcel delivery remains one of the key enabling industries behind that growth.

ZTO became one of the largest and most efficient express delivery operators in China by focusing relentlessly on scale, route density, and operating efficiency.

This is not a glamorous business, which is probably one reason value-oriented firms like Brilliance find it attractive.

The company benefits every time Chinese consumers order goods online regardless of which specific merchant or platform wins market share. Logistics networks also tend to strengthen with scale because higher volume lowers per-package costs and improves delivery efficiency.

In many ways, ZTO resembles the type of economically advantaged industrial platform that long-term compounders seek out repeatedly across different countries and market cycles.

Unity Software – (NYSE:U)

Unity Software stands out as slightly different from some of Brilliance Capital's more traditional China-oriented holdings, but the underlying logic still fits their broader philosophy.

Unity's software engine powers mobile gaming, simulation, and increasingly industrial and enterprise visualization applications around the world.

While many investors still think of Unity purely as a gaming company, firms like Brilliance appear to see the broader long-term opportunity surrounding real-time 3D computing.

Digital twins, AI-enhanced simulation, industrial design, automotive visualization, defense applications, and immersive computing all potentially expand Unity's addressable market dramatically over time.

The stock suffered through a brutal de-rating as growth slowed and management execution faltered, which likely created the kind of dislocation fundamental investors look for.

Brilliance has often demonstrated a willingness to buy strong strategic assets during periods when markets become overly focused on short-term disappointments rather than long-duration economics.

Futu Holdings – (NASDAQ:FUTU)

Futu Holdings may be one of the most interesting Brilliance Capital positions because it combines several themes the firm has favored for years.

Futu operates a digitally native brokerage and wealth management platform serving Chinese and broader Asian investors. The company benefits from rising household wealth, increasing retail participation in financial markets, and the long-term modernization of Asian savings and investment behavior.

What likely appeals to Brilliance is that Futu increasingly resembles a financial platform rather than simply a brokerage.

Higher engagement, expanding product offerings, rising assets under custody, and cross-border investing trends all create multiple growth levers. Recent earnings continued to show strong revenue and profit growth alongside impressive operating margins.

In many ways, FUTU represents the digitization of Asian capital markets in the same way firms like Charles Schwab transformed retail investing in the United States decades ago.