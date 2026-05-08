Semiconductors Just Hit a 25-Year High and These Three Stocks Still Have Room to Run

The PHLX Semiconductor Index just reached its highest level since March 2000, the last time chips were this hot, the dot-com bubble burst six months later. This time, the underlying business is real: AI infrastructure spending is accelerating, hyperscalers are committing hundreds of billions to data centers, and the companies supplying the picks and shovels are printing cash.

But buying the ETF gives you the whole basket. Three holdings inside SOXX stand apart right now, one already the most valuable company on earth, one quietly becoming the AI infrastructure play that top mutual funds are buying by the billions, and one that Jim Cramer just compared to Secretariat. Here’s exactly why analysts think each one still has 20% to 35% upside from here and which risk could trip each of them up.

Tuesday, May 6, marked a banner day for semiconductor stocks as the benchmark PHLX Semiconductor Index soared 50% over the previous 25 trading days, its highest level since March 9, 2000, just before the dot-com bubble burst.

Not everyone is on board, however.

Michael Burry of The Big Short fame disclosed via an April 24 Substack post that he purchased “quite a lot” of January 2027 $330 put options on SOXX. In the short term, that bearish bet hasn’t paid off. With SOXX trading at $504 as of May 8, Burry is wagering on a 35% decline from current levels and, as in the old days, almost nobody else is betting with him.

With the wind at its back, investors may wonder how high the sector can fly. Buying the ETF itself offers diversified exposure, but investors seeking potentially outsized returns may want to focus on the three SOXX holdings that appear best positioned for the next phase of the rally.

Nvidia (NYSE:NVDA)

You may feel like you’re arriving late to the Nvidia party, but the party isn’t over.

At 8.40% of SOXX’s portfolio, NVDA is the fund’s largest single holding.

The Chip Sector Just Flashed Its Biggest Warning Signal in 25 Years.

When it hit, expert trader Matt Maley flagged it to his members and made a trade the same afternoon. On Wednesday, May 13, he walks through what he’s holding and how he’s managing risk at these levels. Reserve Your Free Spot

Broadcom (NYSE:AVGO)

Professional money managers know something many retail investors overlook: Broadcom has quietly become one of the most important AI infrastructure companies on the market.

At 8.27% of SOXX, Broadcom is the fund’s second-largest holding and a compelling option for both growth- and income-oriented investors.

Advanced Micro Devices (NYSE:AMD)

The company’s MI300 AI accelerator chips have generated growing investor enthusiasm as enterprise customers seek alternatives to Nvidia’s dominant GPU lineup. While Nvidia still controls the majority of the AI accelerator market, AMD has emerged as one of the few companies with the scale, engineering talent, and customer relationships to compete seriously both this year and over the longer term.

Bernstein analyst Stacy Rasgon reinforced that outlook in a May 6 research note, issuing a market-outperform rating on AMD with a $525 price target, a 20.6% premium to current levels.

The momentum has prompted some dramatic comparisons on Wall Street. “Is AMD the Secretariat of this era???” CNBC’s Jim Cramer wrote on X on May 7, invoking the 1973 Triple Crown winner who took the Belmont Stakes by 31 lengths.

That’s the kind of company and performance worth a second look. At 6.4% of SOXX, AMD is the fund’s third-largest holding and, for investors willing to accept some competitive risk, potentially its highest-upside bet.